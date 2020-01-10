Defensive Back Reopens Recruiting

Pig Trail Nation

by: Otis Kirk

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE — Phenix City (Ala.) Central three-star defensive back Mike Harris has decommitted from Arkansas.

Harris, 5-11, 180, announced his decision on Twitter Friday morning.

Harris had committed to Arkansas on Nov. 3 at the conclusion of his official visit. As a senior, Harris finished with 69 tackles, 26 solo, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

He is a three-star recruit and was a high school teammate of Arkansas running back A’Montae Spivey, who redshirted this season.

Arkansas signed nine players early and has picked up three commitments slated to sign on Feb. 5. The Razorbacks will host recruits Jan. 17-19, Jan. 24-26 and Jan. 31-Feb. 2.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Hog Football Stats

Pig Trail Video

Trending Stories