Four-Star DE Joshua White Includes Arkansas Among Top 6 Schools

LITTLE ROCK -- My weekly SEC Power Rankings(2/8/2021): Alabama clawed back from 20-plus-points down but fell short at Missouri on Saturday as the last league-unbeaten finally tasted defeat, and the Nos. 2-10 teams in the league standings have, at most, only 2.5 games between them in the win-loss columns. Only Bama, Mizzou, and Tennessee have resumes that are clearly on track to land them in the NCAA tournament with Florida closing in on the same, while both LSU and Arkansas are on the Bubble with opportunities to shore up likely at-large bids before the SEC tournament.

1. Alabama (15-5, 10-1 SEC) ... NCAA NET ranking No. 9 ... unlike the Football Tide, the 'Bama hoopers are not invincible as the team split league games last week while having lost 2 of their last 3 games counting a defeat in the recent SEC / Big 12 Challenge ... the Tide rolled up LSU, 78-60, in their mid-week game before losing on the road in a thriller, 68-65, against Mizzou ... 'Bama's typically reliable volume three-point game has hit some efficiency deficiencies of late, but sophomore guard Jaden Shackleford provided consistent production last week with averages of 17.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists ... with a 3-game lead in the loss column and only 7 games remaining, the Tide are closing in on a rare SEC basketball regular-season title in Tuscaloosa ... 'Bama plays at South Carolina on Tuesday before hosting Georgia on Saturday ... previous ranking: tie No. 1.