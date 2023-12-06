FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior Malik Chavis from Rison has enterted the transfer portal.

‘Chavis played in eight games in 2023 and finished with five tackles, one for loss and a sack. He battled some injuries and then split some time playing safety.

In 2022, started six games and played in 12 games, making 15 tackles. In 2021, Chavis played in 11 games with two starts, He finished with 14 tackles, including eight solo stops, and one interception. According to Pro Football Focus, played in 344 snaps with 198 on special teams and 146 on defense.

In 2020 he played in seven games with one tackle. As a freshman in 2019 he played in two games totaling 38 snaps.

Hogs in the transfer portal

Jaylen Lewis, S, R-FR

Sam Mbake, WR, SOPH

Chris “Pooh” Paul, LB, SOPH

Jordan Crook, LB, SOPH

Mani Powell, LB, SOPH

Taurean Carter, DT, R-SR

Devon Manuel, OT, R-SOPH

AJ Green, RB, JR

Rocket Sanders, RB, JR

Malik Chavis, DB, R-SR