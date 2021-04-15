Dax Courtney Finds New High School, Teams Up At Clarendon With Quincey McAdoo

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Class of 2022 commitment and former DeWitt tight end Dax Courtney will play his senior season at Clarendon.

His father, Mark Courtney, is the new head coach. Former Clarendon head coach Dusty Meek is moving into administration at the school. Courtney was the head coach at Dumas.

At Clarendon, Courtney, 6-6, 212, will team up with wide receiver Quincey McAdoo, 6-3, 185, who is a key target of Arkansas.

“Man, it’s a big deal to me,” Courtney said of playing with McAdoo. “Wanting him to get to Arkansas more than anything. I feel we will build a strong relationship throughout our senior year. With it being our last year and being on the same high school team with the potential playing for a state championship. It’s just going to be good.”

Courtney is also very excited to know he will play for his father again.

“That was the most important thing to me throughout this entire process,” Courtney said. “Since I was born he’s always been there and always been my coach. So to be able to finish my last high school year with him which we didn’t know was a possibility at one time is really just a blessing.”

Courtney suffered a knee injury during his junior season. He had surgery and talked about how the injury is progressing.

“My kee is coming along very well,” Courtney said. “On May 3 he’s going to clear me to sprint and then in June he’s going to clear me to do anything I want.”

McAdoo was committed to Florida State, but decommitted on Monday. The Razorbacks continued to recruit him hard the entire time. Courtney and some other recruits have joined in on the recruiting efforts even prior to now with them being teammates.

“I don’t think they lost very much if they lost anything at all,” Courtney said. “If we don’t win a state championship I will be disappointed in myself and the team. I think this helps a lot (getting McAdoo to Arkansas). Anyone who has ever played football before knows when you are playing out there in between those lines on the same team, the same uniform, watching each other’s back there’s no feeling like it. You build a bond you don’t get anywhere else.”

At DeWitt, Courtney made friends with his former teammates. He had a message for them as well as the administration at DeWitt.

“For the past six years the DeWitt community has been behind me very much,” Courtney said. “It has been unbelievable the support we have gotten as a team and as an individual throughout the recruiting process and everything. And I wish nothing but the best to my teammates because they have never turned their back on me. They stayed with me throughout the entire process and they have helped me more than just about anybody. The coaches were always great to me. Made me as good as I can be.

“To the admin, it’s going to be something to watch. They thought we were done so we’re going to go 45 minutes up the road and see where that gets us.”

Courtney committed to Arkansas on Aug. 8.