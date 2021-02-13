Dave Van Horn Talks Opening Weekend Rotation and Other Pitching Plans

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is set to open the 2021 baseball season on Friday against Texas Tech at 7 p.m. in Arlington’s Globe Life Field.

The Razorbacks are considered among the elite teams in a stacked SEC again this season. On Friday, Dave Van Horn talked about his pitching and how it could look opening weekend.

“Pitchers been looking good obviously,” Van Horn said. “We’ve got a lot of numbers. We’ve got a couple of guys that’s pitched on the weekends so to speak last year. They’re available, they’re healthy. They’re still battling to try to get in there. We’ve had Zeb Vermillion has thrown really well. We might give him an opportunity to start next weekend. Peyton Pallette has thrown real, real well. We’re pretty sure, as of now, unless something happens he’s going to get a start next weekend.

“We still have two more scrimmages this weekend. We’re obviously going inside. We had the scrimmage yesterday inside. We’ve got some guys that are going to throw before we make that last spot decision. We’ve got a really good experience in the middle of the bullpen and I feel good about that. I feel like we’ve got a couple of guys lined up to finish out some games for us if we decide to start Vermillion.”

One of the pitchers with starting experience is Connor Noland. Van Horn talked about how he has improved since the fall.

“He’s looking a lot better,” Van Horn said. “His command seems better. He threw pretty well this last outing. If he’s not starting I could see him in a long relief role. He has experience, got good stuff and I think he’s bouncing back.”

In 2020, Noland had three appearances, all starts, and was 2-0 with an ERA of 2.00. Vermillion pitched in five games, 7.1 innings all in relief, and didn’t allow an earned run and earned one save. Pallette also pitched in four games out of the bullpen and had one save along with an ERA of 1.59.

As far as the closer, Van Horn has someone for that spot in mind as well.

“Probably Elijah Trest,” Van Horn said. “He’s throwing the ball real well right now. He’s a guy I have a lot of confidence in. He spots his fastball well. He’s 95-96 mph about every pitch. His slider’s better. It’s got a little more depth this year. He’s probably the one that we’ll probably go to right away. We could close games now with maybe guys that aren’t throwing the ball at 95-plus, but we’ve got two or three more that could. If you wanted to go with a young guy you could put Jackson Wiggins in there. He’s got a really good arm, up to 97-98 mph already this I guess we’ll call it winter, January/February. (Kevin) Kopps could do it. I feel like (Kole) Ramage could close out games. They’ve both been really, really good this year. Kopps has super good, and fun to watch.”

Vermillion talked about how the transition from closer to starter has been for him in preseason.

“Pretty good,” Vermillion said. “I feel like there’s not much of a difference to me, personally. It’s the same mindset. I just feel like I’m closing more. I’ll go out and throw an inning and picture I’m closing, go out the next inning, picture I’m closing, and just keep going until they tell me to stop.”

Patrick Wicklander is another pitcher who was a starter last season. He was 2-2 with an ERA of 6.32. Van Horn said recently Wicklander is looking much better this spring and is healthy. Kevin Kopps said recently he could see as many as 15 pitchers throwing on the weekends for the Hogs.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m feeling good about our depth,” Van Horn said. “He’s right on the numbers. I’m not saying that more than 15 guys are going to get to pitch all the time, because a lot of times on the weekend you’re not going to need that many. You’re probably going to need 10, you know, if you have a pretty good weekend. But there’s another five or six guys, seven guys probably that we have no problem putting them in the game. I can’t say that has ever happened here. I don’t know if I’ve ever had that many pitchers we could put out there.

“But I think a lot of other teams are going to have the same issues. They’re going to have a lot of depth. They kept guys on both ends that didn’t get drafted or didn’t sign either out of high school or junior college and they ended it up to campus, and then keeping older kids in the program like we did. So I think you’re going to see some really well-pitched games this year. You’ll see coaches probably going to the mound and getting guys maybe a little bit earlier than they have in the past because they know they’ve got enough guys to get through the weekend.”

Van Horn praised Ramage for what he calls his ‘pitchability’ as well as some others.

“We have a lot of strike throwers,” Van Horn said. “I love velocity. Why wouldn’t you? Because it just makes all of your other pitches better, they have to kind of cheat to get to the fastball. But I like guys who get people out. I think anybody who’s watched the game, been around this game knows that you’ve got to make the other team swing the bat. But we have a lot of kids with pitchability and that’s a good baseball term there. That’s something we use here a lot. But we do have a lot of strike throwers, a guy who we can put out there and they can pitch.

“Some of the other kids, we’ve seen them do it a lot more than others. Example, I guess when you say pitchability, Ramage has a lot of pitchability to me. He’s a strike thrower, ball moves. We know what we’re getting when we put him out on the mound. Pallette is kind of the same guy. He’s got a really good arm, but he throws it over the plate. You’re going to have to swing. That’s a big part of getting people out, is them knowing that you have three pitches you can throw around the plate. It’s such an advantage. We also have guys who can go out there and throw it right by you, as well.”

Vermillion feels he will be prepared for any team he faces since he has faced four All-SEC hitters at Arkansas each time he takes the mound.

“It’s great,” Vermillion said. “Facing the best makes you the best. So going out every day and being able to compete with four guys that are preseason All-SEC, I mean, you can’t ask for better competition. Especially here. And we have a lot of guys who aren’t on that list who I think are still really good.”

After opening with Texas Tech, the Hogs will face Texas on Saturday night at 7 and then TCU on Sunday at 7 as well. Arkansas is set to open its home schedule on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m. against Southeast Missouri State in a four-game series.