We are less than 25 days away from the start of Arkansas’ baseball season.

Expectations are high for the Hogs after a string of successfull seasons under head coach Dave Van Horn who says, “We’re going to be every bit as electric as we’ve been the last couple years.”

Earlier today, Van Horn gave a press conference to discuss the upcoming season but also to give a tour of the new baseball facility. Click the video above to see what DVH had to say about the Diamond Hogs.