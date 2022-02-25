FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Indiana will meet today at 4 p.m. in the opening game at the Karbach Round Rock Classic.

Dave Van Horn feels it’s an advantage for his team to play in events like this each year in Texas whenever possible.

“I think it’s really good for us,” Van Horn said. “We recruit down there. You know, you’re gonna have Oklahoma and Texas in our league and a couple of years and so we’re gonna all continue. Even though Texas is going to be in the SEC, and Oklahoma, because OU goes down to Texas and gets a lot of kids as well. I just think it makes Arkansas more attractive because we’re going to be playing against their friends. We’re going to be playing in their town. Parents getting places, different things. I just think it makes it better. This year, we’re going to Round Rock. Unfortunately, the weather is not going to be great, which is disappointing. Other than that it’s a great tournament. In ’23 and ’24 I think we’re already scheduled to go to Arlington. I think I mentioned that. They mentioned to us that they want us to come every year. That might happen because they have a roof and 72 degrees I look at all the box scores you know and I looked down there last week and they were 72, 72, 72. 72 is nice with no wind. So great for the fans, great for the players. You know you’re gonna play unless you have crazy ice storm or something. So as long as they want us with our fan base and North Texas and our fans can get there from this state. I think it’s it’s a no brainer.”

The remainder of this story was from the Arkansas Communication’s release.

Schedule

4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25

vs. Indiana – FloBaseball – Listen – Live Stats

4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26

vs. #6 Stanford – FloBaseball – Listen – Live Stats

4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27

vs. Louisiana – FloBaseball – Listen – Live Stats

Tune In

All three of Arkansas’ games at the Karbach Round Rock Classic will stream on FloBaseball with David Saltzman (play-by-play) and Mike Hardge (analyst).

The contests can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM. Nick Badders, filling in for Phil Elson, will have the call from Dell Diamond all weekend long. A full list of radio affiliates is available here: bit.ly/36n0Lz7.

Matchups

Friday

Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (0-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. Indiana RHP John-Biagio Modugno (0-1, 15.00 ERA)

Saturday

Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Stanford LHP Quinn Mathews (0-1, 6.75 ERA)

Sunday

Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. Louisiana RHP Jeff Wilson (0-0, 6.23 ERA)

Series History

Arkansas and Indiana will clash for only the third time in history this Friday. The series is tied, 1-1, with the first meeting between the two programs taking place on March 28, 1967, in San Antonio, Texas.

The Razorbacks and Hoosiers’ most recent matchup came on March 21, 1982. Dave Van Horn suited up the Hogs that season and helped Arkansas take down Indiana, 5-3, in Fayetteville, Ark., at George Cole Field.

Arkansas has played Stanford four times prior (1-3 overall record), with the previous meeting coming during the 2008 season in Palo Alto, Calif. The Razorbacks have faced Louisiana five times before (1-4 overall record), most recently traveling to Lafayette, La., in 1999.

In the Polls

Entering the second week of the 2022 season, the Razorbacks are ranked in all six major polls and crack the top 10 in five of them.

D1Baseball – No. 2

NCBWA – No. 3

USA Today Coaches – No. 4 (preseason)

Baseball America – No. 9

Perfect Game – No. 9

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper – No. 23

Tournament Time in Texas

For the third season in a row, Arkansas finds itself in the Lone Star State for a tournament in the month of February.

The Razorbacks played in the Shriners College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and opened the 2021 campaign in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.