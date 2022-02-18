FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas opens the 2022 baseball season today and pitching is still a question mark to some degree for Dave Van Horn.

Van Horn announced Thursday he will go with Connor Noland, Hagen Smith and Jaxon Wiggins as starters this weekend. Noland is a senior, Smith a true freshman and Wiggins a sophomore. Van Horn discussed his starters.

“The first two were easy,” Van Horn said. “I feel like Connor has pitched well since Day One in the fall. I think he definitely deserved to pitch this weekend and start this weekend. He’s got more experience and we’re going to let him go Game One. A lot of times you never know how it’s going to go with a little nervousness going on. And Hagen Smith has thrown outstanding. Especially since we got back after the holidays. He deserves to start. And then the third one with Wiggins and maybe a couple of others, you could probably go either way. But Jaxon has got some experience. Been a little bit up and down but we decided to go with Jaxon. Like all of them, if it doesn’t go well we’ll just go to the next guy. We’ve got some depth and we’ve got to figure some things out early anyway.”

Who else was in the hunt to be the third starter and could he be long relievers?

“Yeah, I think Mark Adamiak has been throwing extremely well,” Van Horn said. “But the second pitch of our scrimmage on Saturday, Peyton Stovall hit one 100 mph off his shin. So that was it for him. Had it looked at. It’s not broken. You could see him as early as tomorrow out of the pen for long relief. We could piggyback him with one of the other guys on the weekend. But he was battling to possibly get a start, too. He’s pretty much been sitting 95-96 with a good breaker and a good changeup. He’s gotten a lot better. He just needs a little more experience. He went out and pitched in the Cape Cod League. I think he gained experience there and he gained a lot of confidence. He’s just continued to get better.”

Will the closer be someone in particular or by committee opening the season?

“We’ve got a few guys in mind, but it will definitely be by committee,” Van Horn said. “You just look at a lot of people feel you have to have a power arm at the back. We’ve got some guys that can bring it. Gabe Starks is a guy who his stuff is really good. Doesn’t have very much experience, but he’s been up to 97, 98. He’s going to pitch 94, 95 and has a great cutter and slider. Guys don’t know what it is. Heston Tole’s kind of a longer guy, doesn’t throw super hard, but he’s got a good breaker.

“We have Nick Griffin now that’s coming on. I think we’re going to give him some opportunity. He may end up being a starter for us before the season’s over with. A left-hander. I could go through more. But it’s just, I guess to answer your question, it’ll just be by feel during the game and what we’re seeing and probably what we think the best matchup is.”

Van Horn is counting on two older pitchers, Kole Ramage and Zebulon Vermillion, as well to help out of the bullpen.

“So both of them seem to be pitching really well right now,” Van Horn said. “I think Ramage is the one that jumps out at me when you mention those two. I think we’re seeing… If it doesn’t change from what I’ve seen, it’s the best he’s ever been since he’s been here. His velocity’s up. The breaking stuff is good. Throwing a lot of strikes. You can’t just sit around and wait for him to throw a cutter or slider, because he’ll get you with the heater at about 91-92 now. I think it’s just maturity, age, he’s healthy.

“Zeb threw really well in our last scrimmage. He was sitting 94-96. He’s a guy that I think he’s better if you just go an inning or two with him and just say, ‘Get after it. Don’t pace yourself.’ We just need him to finish innings, get two quick outs and then throw some balls – we’ve got to get rid of that stuff. Because if we can get him out there for one inning, we can use him twice on the weekend. If he goes out there and throws too many pitches, obviously then we kind of burn him for the weekend. That’s what coach has been talking with our pitching staff about. The last couple of weekends, they’d have great half inning or three outs and then the fourth out didn’t happen. Just took forever in that second inning. So we have to go off of what they’re showing us. But also, in a real series, it’s going to burn some people for the weekend that we’d like to be able to use again.”

Ramage is a redshirt senior from Southlake Carroll (Texas) who has pitched in relief and been a midweek starter in recent seasons. Van Horn talked about the role he sees for Ramage this season.

“I think he can give us multiple innings,” Van Horn said. “We can use him twice on the weekend, an inning here, inning there. We can use him in the midweek for three to four innings probably. He could possibly start for us some midweek games; he’s done that a lot. I think we’re going to use him a lot more on the weekend. If he shows in games now what he’s been showing against us in our scrimmages, I think he probably won’t be available on Tuesday nights. I like the experience, the confidence. He knows what it takes to win at this level.”

Nick Griffin is a 6-foot-4 lefty from Monticello who is a redshirt freshman and shows a lot of promise.

“Well he had Tommy John surgery, it’s been what about 16 months now?” Van Horn said. “So there’s a period there where you don’t do anything. Then you rehab. I mean, from where he was, even when we got back, from let’s say where he was when we left for the holidays. He was kind of all over the place throwing the ball in the 80s. Now he’s been up to, honestly, almost mid 90s. I’m not saying every pitch, but he had been scattering the ball a lot and now he’s not. I feel like it’s just getting better and better. He’s got a really good slider. He’s got a good change-up. Obviously his fastball’s got some life. He’s a good athlete. I think he’s got a little attitude on the mound. We like what we’ve seen. It hasn’t all been perfect, but that’s kind of the way it works whevery you’re trying to return from an injury. So I think his stamina’s good and he could go 40-50 pitches right now, without a problem. Now, can he get them out? We’ll see.”

The Hogs are ranked No. 2 to No. 20 entering the season depending on which rating you choose. Van Horn was asked his biggest concern entering the 2022 season?

“The biggest is the bullpen a little bit and maybe, if you go off what we’ve seen since September, a couple guys stood out starting, is maybe that third spot,” Van Horn said. “If you think back, though, a year ago from now, we didn’t really know who was going to pitch. Ended up being okay. You don’t want to live on the edge like that. You look at Illinois State, they have two of their starters back and their closer’s now their No. 3 starter, so they know where they’re at. We have a lot of good options, but it’s definitely a little bit of the starting pitching, but also maybe how to handle the game towards the end. I think that’ll evolve a little bit. It has to.”

The Hogs and Redbirds will meet at 3 p.m. today.