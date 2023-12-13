FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The 2024 Football Schedule was officially announced on Wednesday night. The Hogs will start the season with UA-Pine Bluff in Little Rock on August 31st and end with Missouri in Columbia on November 30th.

One big difference this season, in addition to Texas & Oklahoma joining the SEC, the Razorbacks have two bye weeks. The last season the Hogs had two bye weeks was 2019.

Here’s what Arkansas’ 2024 schedule looks like:

August 31st- vs. UA-Pine Bluff at War Memorial Stadium

September 7th- at Oklahoma State

September 14th- vs. UAB

September 21st- at Auburn

September 28th- at Texas A&M (Arlington)

October 5th- vs. Tennessee

October 12th- OPEN

October 19th- vs. LSU

October 26th- at Mississippi State

November 2nd- vs. Ole Miss

November 9th- OPEN

November 16th- vs. Texas

November 23rd- vs. Louisiana Tech

November 30th- at Missouri