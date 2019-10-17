Darren McFadden Set for Oct. 19 NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, Presented by Fidelity Investments

IRVING, Texas (Oct. 17, 2019) – The University of Arkansas and The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today that they will jointly honor 2019 electee Darren McFadden with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments. The Salute will take place this Saturday, Oct. 19, during the Razorbacks’ football game against Auburn. Coverage of the game will start at 11 a.m. CT on the SEC Network.



“Growing up in Arkansas, my dream was to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks,” McFadden said in an Arkansas release in January. “To be able to do that and now to be recognized with induction into the College Football Hall of Fame is something I couldn’t have imagined. I’m so grateful to my family, Coach Houston Nutt and my many other coaches, Dean Weber, my teammates and everyone in the Razorback Nation for supporting me throughout my collegiate and professional career. When I look at the others who have been inducted to the Hall of Fame, including many from the University of Arkansas, I am truly honored and humbled to be included in such a distinguished group.”



The NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute program, which began with the inaugural College Football Hall of Fame Class in 1951, has become a hallowed tradition, and to this day the singular events remain the first of numerous activities in each inductee’s Hall of Fame experience. During the NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, each inductee returns to his alma mater or college where he coached to accept a Hall of Fame plaque that will remain on permanent display at the institution. The events take place on the field during a home game, and many inductees cite the experience as the ultimate capstone to their careers, providing them one more chance to take the field and hear the crowd roar their name.

“Darren McFadden is one of the most decorated players in both Arkansas and SEC history,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “One of only two players to ever claim the Doak Walker Award twice, he truly belongs among the game’s elite. We are thrilled to honor him at Razorback Stadium.”



A two-time First Team All-American, “Run DMC” earned consensus honors in 2006 and unanimous recognition in 2007 while finishing as the Heisman Trophy runner-up both seasons. The 2007 Walter Camp Player of the Year and Sporting News Player of the Year, he won back-to-back Doak Walker Awards in 2006 and 2007 to join Hall of Famer Ricky Williams (Texas) as the only two-time recipients of the award.



A two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Year, McFadden is the Razorbacks all-time leader with 4,590 career rushing yards and 5,881 career all-purpose yards, which both rank second in conference history. The three-time First Team All-SEC selection led Arkansas to the 2006 SEC Western Division title, two bowl berths and a No. 15 final ranking in 2006. McFadden also earned First Team All-America honors as a kick returner in 2006 while finishing as a finalist for the 2006 Walter Camp and 2007 Maxwell Award.

McFadden also owns Arkansas career records for rushing attempts (785) and 100-yard rushing games (22) while sitting second all-time with 41 rushing touchdowns. He owns the two-highest single-season rushing totals (1,830 in 2007, 1,647 in 2006) and single-season all-purpose yard totals (2,310 in 2007, 2,058 in 2006) in school annals.



The only Razorback to ever gain 2,000 all-purpose yards in a season, his 2,310 in 2007 rank fourth all-time in SEC history. A First Team Freshman All-American and the 2005 SEC Freshman of the Year, McFadden is one of only three players in conference history to rush for 1,000 yards in his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons.



His 120.8 rushing yards per game during his career are third all-time in SEC annals while his 321 rushing yards against South Carolina in 2007 remain tied for a single-game conference record.



Chosen as the fourth overall pick by the Oakland Raiders in the 2008 NFL Draft, McFadden played 10 seasons in the league for the Raiders (2008-14) and the Dallas Cowboys (2015-17).

A stalwart in the community, McFadden has volunteered for events with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Salvation Army, Special Olympics and Texas Scottish Rite Hospital. The Little Rock, Arkansas, native also visits local hospitals and helped with disaster relief in North Dallas, where he now lives after retiring from the NFL.



A member of the State of Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, McFadden was named an SEC Football Legend in 2018.



McFadden becomes the ninth Razorback player to be inducted, joining Lance Alworth (1959-61), Ronnie Caveness (1962-64), Chuck Dicus (1968-70), Wayne Harris (1958-60), Loyd Phillips (1964-66), Wear Schoonover (1927-29), Clyde Scott (1944-48) and Billy Ray Smith (1979-82).



Six former Arkansas coaches are also in the Hall: Hugo Bezdek (1908-12), Frank Broyles (1958-76), Danny Ford (1993-97), Lou Holtz (1977-83), Francis Schmidt (1922-28) and Bowden Wyatt (1953-54).



Including the 2019 class, only 1,010 players and 219 coaches have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame from the nearly 5.4 million people who have played or coached the game over the past 150 years. In other words, less than two one-hundredths of a percent (.02%) of those who have set foot on the gridiron have earned the distinction. Click here for a complete list of players and coaches in the Hall.

The 2019 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown on Tuesday, Dec. 10. This year’s College Football Hall of Fame Class includes: Terrell Buckley (Florida State), Rickey Dixon (Oklahoma), London Fletcher (John Carroll [OH]), Jacob Green (Texas A&M), Torry Holt (North Carolina State), Raghib “Rocket” Ismail (Notre Dame), Darren McFadden (Arkansas), Jake Plummer (Arizona State), Troy Polamalu (Southern California), Joe Thomas (Wisconsin), Lorenzo White (Michigan State), Patrick Willis (Mississippi), Vince Young (Texas) and coaches Dennis Erickson (Idaho, Wyoming, Washington State, Miami [FL], Oregon State, Arizona State) and Joe Taylor (Howard, Virginia Union, Hampton, Florida A&M). For more information on the Dinner, please contact Will Rudd at wrudd@footballfoundation.com or by calling 972.556.1000.



The 2019 Class will also be honored during the 15th Annual National Hall of Fame Salute at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 28, and they will be forever immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.





The 2019 season marks the 10th season that Fidelity Investments, a leading provider of workplace savings plans in higher education, is serving as the national presenting sponsor of the NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes. The salutes are one component of a multi-year initiative between the two organizations to celebrate the scholar-athlete ideal and a joint commitment to higher education.



Fidelity is also the presenting sponsor of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards and helped launch the NFF Faculty Salutes in 2011, which recognize the contributions of the faculty athletics representatives around the country.





