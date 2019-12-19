Darin Turner Makes Decision on College

FAYETTEVILLE — Memphis (Tenn.) Central four-star wide receiver Darin Turner has signed with Arkansas on Thursday.

Turner, 6-4, 215, was among the recruits taking an official visit to Arkansas this past weekend. On Thursday, he signed with the Razorbacks over LSU, Miami, Alabama, Tennessee and Ole Miss. So why Arkansas?

“They’ve got a good coaching staff, they’re bringing in a good coaching staff,” Turner said. “They’ve got an incredible fan base, I’d get to play with some of my former teammates. I mean, there’s not much more you could ask for. They’ve got a good education program.”

In addition, now Turner can play alongside former high school teammate Shamar Nash, who is a freshman wide receiver with the Hogs.

“Being able to hook up with him really means something, because we really started something in high school and middle school,” Turner said. “We can keep that legacy going. Every stage, we’ve played together, so it’d be amazing to play together in college too.”

Turner was committed to Arkansas prior to the coaching change, but decommitted on Nov. 13 after Chad Morris was fired. The previous staff recruited him as an athlete who could play wide receiver or safety. What did the new staff tell you?

“Athlete,” Turner said. “They’re pretty much leaving it up to me, whatever position I want to play. I mean, I’m a wideout, but I’ll play defense to help my team out.”

Turner can do both very well. As a senior, he caught 20 passes for 331 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, Turner had 13.5 tackles, one tackle for loss, five interceptions and six pass breakups.

Turner previously committed to Arkansas on Aug. 30. He took an official visit the weekend of the Auburn game on Oct. 19. He was able to take another official visit to Arkansas under a reasonably new NCAA rule that now allows such if there’s a coaching change at the school and the prospect hasn’t used all five of his allotted visits.

Turner was at Arkansas on March 9 for a Prospect Day and then at the cook-out on July 25.

Arkansas’ Signees

Kelin Burrle, LB, 6-0, 205, Harvey Helen Cox, La.

Julius Coates, DE, 6-6, 270, East Mississippi Community College

Ray Curry Jr., OT, 6-6, 315, Memphis White Station, Tenn.

Dominique Johnson, RB, 6-1, 220, Crowley, Texas

Myles Slusher, DB, 6-0, 181, Broken Arrow, Okla.

Jashaud Stewart, LB, 6-2, 223, Jonesboro

Blayne Toll, DL, 6-5, 244, Hazen

Darin Turner, WR-S, 6-4, 215, Memphis Central, Tenn.

Catrell Wallace, LB, 6-5, 210, Bryant

Commitments

Mike Harris, DB, 5-11, 180, Phenix City Central, Ala.

Drew Francis, LB, 6-2, 200, Knoxville West, Tenn.

Tyrece Edwards, DE, 6-3, 240, Knoxville West, Tenn.