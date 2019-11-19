Daniels Named The SEC’s Freshman Of The Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Freshman guard Makayla Daniels has been named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league office announced today. The recognition is the first SEC honor for Daniels, who becomes Arkansas’ first SEC Freshman of the Week since Jailyn Mason won the weekly award back in 2017 (January 19).

Daniels was simply sensational this past week for the Razorbacks, averaging 20 points, three assists and two rebounds over the team’s two games against Oral Roberts and Stony Brook. The Frederick, Md., product played lights out against Oral Roberts, dropping 27 points on an ultra-efficient eight of 11 from the field, while also making six of her seven three-point attempts. Daniels’ 27 points were the most by an Arkansas freshman since Jessica Jackson dropped 31 on Ole Miss back in 2014 (1/19/14). Those 27 points are also the most scored by a Hog this season, and are the most points scored by a Razorback since Chelsea Dungee had 37 points against Houston in the first round of the WNIT last season.

Daniels has become a key part of the nation’s seventh-ranked offense despite being a freshman, averaging the third most points on the squad (15.5), while also leading the Razorbacks in assists (3.3). She also leads the team in steals (1.8).

