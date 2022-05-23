FAYETTEVILLE — No. 4 Arkansas defeated Oregon 9-3 on Sunday to advance to the super regionals that begins on Thursday.

Arkansas went undefeated during the Fayetteville Regional. Now Texas comes to town for a 6 p.m. game on Thursday televised on ESPN2. Then Friday the time has changed to 5:30 p.m. and it will be shown on ESPN. Arkansas (47-9) has already set a school record for wins in a single season.

Texas won the Seattle Regional defeating Washington 3-2 on Sunday night to advance to the super regional. Texas (41-18-1) is 3-3 against SEC schools this season. They lost twice to Alabama, once to Auburn and then swept LSU.

Arkansas has now won the SEC regular season, SEC Tournament and now the Fayetteville Regional. The Razorbacks hit seven home runs in the regional giving them 109 for the season. Danielle Gibson hit two of Arkansas’ home runs in the regional giving her 20 for the season which ranks second on the team.

“We’re just trying to hit the ball hard up and down the lineup,” Gibson said. “It’s a facet of our game, but I think we’re a lot more than the long ball which is really cool to say. I think it’s really fun when you hit a home run or your teammate hits a home because it’s just a big old celebration.”

Gibson knows Arkansas will get Texas’ best shot just like they got from Princeton and Oregon this past weekend.

“This part of the season it’s survive and advance,” Gibson said. “You are playing against girls who are playing for their careers, you are playing against teams that are playing for history for their schools. That’s what I’m doing. Everyone is in this tournament for a reason. They’re hot recently.”

Gibson feels Arkansas’ fans and other teams are seeing the Razorbacks at their best right now.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” Gibson said. “You are seeing us click from all cylinders. Everything that we’ve went through at the beginning of the season defensively, in the circle, maybe not clicking as an offense. I think everything is going our way now and we’re just trying to maintain. It’s fun we’re playing our best softball right now. That’s what we practice for, what we train for in the fall to play really good softball in May and June.”

Gibson spent her freshman season at Arizona State where she started 58 of 59 games. However after that season she transferred to Arkansas. It’s a decision she will never regret.

“Selfishly I’m already ready to play this weekend,” Gibson said. “Selfishly because it’t my last weekend in Bogle. And there no other crowd like this. They always have our backs. No matter what’s happening they are going to be there for us. I love Arkansas. Like California kid, I’m an Arkansas kid now. They have absolutely just adopted me into their culture. I’m really, really happy to be a Razorback.”

In addition to her home runs, Gibson leads the team in both hitting with a .445 average and 69 RBI.