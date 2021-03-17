Dalton Wagner Likes Competition Present on Offensive Line, Impressed With Ty’kieast Crawford

FAYETTEVILLE — Dalton Wagner has been one of Arkansas’ offensive linemen who has been on the campus for awhile.

Wagner was recruited by Bret Bielema and Kurt Anderson, then played for Chad Morris and Dustin Fry before now lining up for Sam Pittman and Brad Davis. Despite all the coaching changes, Wagner has continued to just work hard and try to do his job. That is what he’s doing again this spring.

“Absolutely, it’s been a battle, ever since day 1,” Wagner said. “In no pads, just helmets. We’ve just been going after it. Shoulder pads are pretty much just added protection for us. That’s kind of the speed we’ve been taking it up front, especially linebackers too. They’ve been flying downhill. It’s been a heck of a completion so far.

“We’re only four days in right now and I mean you’d like to think if you looked at our team that we’re probably, like we’ve been practicing for 100 days. It’s like the speed of the game, especially at Saturday’s practice, the speed of that practice, the way guys were flying around it was absolutely incredible. It was like you were out there playing a game against Alabama or LSU or someone. The way that we practiced was absolutely incredible. To be able to continue that now, coming up on the fourth practice, which was today, we were still flying around. We’ve got to string these days all the way up to the spring game. But the competition level has been through the roof. Coach Pittman’s really been emphasizing physicality and strain. Guys are taking that to heart.”

This will be the second season with Pittman and Davis. Wagner talked about the ways the line can get better this season.

“Overall improvements, the biggest ones we can probably make is just overall unit cohesion, pass protection and our run game,” Wagner said. “Coach Davis has been harping, absolutely harping it about our physicality, and making sure we’re the baddest offensive line in the SEC. That’s his goal and that’s what we need to practice like and that’s what we’ve been practicing like. He pushes us to our absolute limit every day. I’m sure and the

“He pushes us to our absolute limit every day. I’m sure those of you out there heard him yelling and getting after us, like it’s what we need, a guy that’s like that to light a fire under us and get us going. Coach Pittman puts a lot of strain on us to make sure that we really do our job. To protect the quarterback. We’ve been making sure that we we’ve been taking sacks really to heart this spring. We’re four days in now and we take it to heart. Coach Davis doesn’t tolerate a single one of them. We make sure we handle it and address it in the room.”

Davis is very vocal on the practice field which is something Wagner talked about after Tuesday’s practice.

“Absolutely,” Wagner said. “It’s something to get used to. There’s one thing he said. He said, ‘It’s never personal. I’m here to push you to be the best you can be.’ You’re playing college football in the SEC West. It’s not going to be an easy day. It’s never going to be an easy day. At the end of the day, no matter how frustrated you get with it, no matter how hard he gets, you know that he’s there because he loves you and he’s trying to push you to be your best and he loves this dang university.”

Pittman did note recently he wants the Razorbacks to be able to run it on third-and-short situations after maybe relying too much on the pass in those instances last fall. How did the offensive line take Pittman saying that?

“Personal,” Wagner said. “Very personal. He’s directly called us out. It’s what he wants to do. And Coach Davis takes it to heart. We take it to heart. It’s our goal to be a dominant, physical run offensive line. And make sure that is our goal and there’s no doubt when we get into situations like that that we can convert. That’s what we need to do. Ricky and Ty and Myron, we’ve all really focused on, just harping in and trying to engrain it into our brains. It’s a direct challenge to us. We won’t shy away from it.”

Does it help having a running quarterback such as KJ Jefferson or Malik Hornsby in that situation?

“KJ’s done an incredible job so far this spring,” Wagner said. “He’s been doing a fantastic job. He’s reading all his reads right. He’s been calling plays. He’s been trying to be a leader out there. He’s done a great job of it. He’s got some wheels on him, too. I like that. He can pull it and run it when he can and he does a great job with it.”

A big difference between Morris and Pittman is the size they want the offensive linemen. Morris preferered to take weight off while Pittman wants them over 300 pounds.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Wagner said. “That’s what it is. You can’t go out there and try to push someone around, especially in this league, when you’re 270 pounds, 280 pounds. You’ve got to be 300-plus pounds to do anything productive in this league. Coach Pittman’s put a very strong emphasis on that, so has Coach Davis. Dang near every time we saw Coach Davis, he was always asking, ‘Hey, what’s your weight at today? What’s your weight at today? Not good enough, not good enough. Make sure you’re eating, make sure you’re eating.’ Just trying to get guys up. The O-line, the guys that were under 300, took it to heart and they’ve done a great job.”

Wagner lost one of his key offensive linemen recently when Noah Gatlin retired. Wagner and Gatlin had battled for that right tackle spot, but both had a ton of respect for the other.

“Yeah, it sucked,” Wagner said. “It really sucked. I felt so bad for him. We talked in the locker room I remember after it happened. That’s the thing behind the scenes that you don’t ever see is the relationship him and I had. Competing in that battle, even during games and stuff, I’d be behind him when he was in starting just trying to give him tips, trying to help him out what he can do. When I’d be out there and come sit down on the bench, he’d give me tips on what I could do. It was a very symbiotic relationship that we had. I’m going to miss the heck out of him. He was a good kid, and just had a really bad break for him.”

With Gatlin retired now among the players competing with Wagner is Charlotte transfer Ty’kieast Crawford. The big sophomore has made a strong impression on Wagner.

“Yeah absolutely,” Wagner said. “Ty’Kieast, I love that guy, man. He’s hilarious. He’s a funny dude. He’s learning, he’s starting to learn the offense. He’s physical. That’s what you can’t knock him for. He’s physical. He keeps coming along in his playbook. He keeps learning everything. But there’s one thing you can’t teach and that’s size, and he’s got it. And there’s a lot of things he does out there, especially at 360 pounds. The way he moves is absolutely incredible. It blows my mind how he can do some things. Marcus (Henderson) too. He’s come a long way since the fall. He’s a highly athletic dude. You’ve seen him, he’s been at tight end a little bit. He came back and played some line now. His game has been progressing. He needs to keep coming along and he’s doing a great job with it. Same with Chop (Jalen St. John) and Ray (Curry), they’ve just gotta their noses down in the playbook and keep working. But all those freshmen, they’re busting their butt. Ty’Kieast and Marcus too. Those guys, they’re two standouts right there.”

Pittman is looking for someone to backup Ricky Stromberg at center. He knows he can move senior Ty Clary from guard to center and he will get the job done, but prefers someone serving specifically in that role. Who is working behind Stromberg now?

“Yeah, Shane Clenin,” Wagner said. “He’s been the one to really hone in on that spot. Shane’s been the one that… I mean, he goes out there every day and just keeps his head down and works. He’s a great kid that really focuses on and takes pride in his work and what he can do. Ausitn Nix is the one behind Shane, too. Really working to try to find a role in that room, too. And he’s done a great job. Both of them have.”

The team will scrimmage on Saturday in the stadium in front of some fans. That has created a buzz with Wagner and the players.

“Absolutely. I mean, I didn’t even know we were doing it until yesterday when Coach Pitt told us,” Wagner said. “I was as excited as could be. It’s what the fans, it’s what everybody needs right now I feel like. Everybody needs a little football in their life. To be able to get the fans out here… I mean, especially with the season ticket renewals, I mean that was crazy. To give them some sort of reward or something just to come and see us play. I know it’s only a scrimmage, but if we get them in and at least see us and just thank them for buying those season tickets and thank them for renewing everything, I think it’ll be a heck of a Saturday we’ll have. I hope as many people as they can fit will come.”

Arkansas will practice on Thursday prior to Saturday’s scrimmage.