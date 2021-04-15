D1 talent & Razorbacks recruits: Arkansas Hawks preview AAU season, Real Deal in the Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A year after AAU summer basketball was thwarted by the pandemic, it’s back. And the Arkansas Hawks look stacked with Division I talent, plus Razorbacks recruits.

Real Deal in the Rock is back on for 2021 and is set to attract national talent out to prove they are the real deal. The tournament set for June 25-27 has brought Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant, among many others to Arkansas in the past.

Nick Walters visits the Arkansas Hawks media day to hear from Razorbacks commit Joseph Pinion, Arkansas target Creed Williamson, former Hog and team head coach Corliss Williamson.