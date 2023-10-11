FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Every month, Pig Trail Nation’s Courtney Mims highlights what things Arkansas athletes are doing to give back to the community.

This month, she headed out bright and early this past Saturday to the Tyson Food Truck Event.

Over 60 Razorback student-athletes were there at 8:15 a.m. to hand out boxes of Tyson Chicken to those who needed it.

