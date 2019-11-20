Could Houston Nutt Return to Arkansas as Head Football Coach?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Houston Nutt’s time at Arkansas ended with a divided group of fans.

Many were upset with the way the Springdale situation played out and others were saying they weren’t gonna accept mediocrity. Turns out since 2012 the mediocrity some were claiming under Nutt doesn’t look nearly as bad as it did to some then.

Nutt went 75-49 in 10 seasons at Arkansas. His team went to two SEC Championship Games and eight bowl games. The Razorbacks haven’t been to an SEC title game since Nutt left.

Bobby Petrino followed Nutt and went 34-17. The two combined for a record of 109-66 in 14 seasons. Since Petrino left the Hogs are 37-60 with two games remaining this season. The Razorbacks have had two interim coaches and a pair of fired coaches since Petrino. The search is on now for the next head coach.

That is where Nutt comes into the picture. Would Hunter Yurachek consider hiring him? Apparently Nutt said on a radio show in Little Rock on Wednesday morning an assistant athletic director at Arkansas had touched base with him.

Nutt took Arkansas to the Cotton Bowl three times and then the Citrus, Capital One, Music City, Independence and Las Vegas Bowls one time each.

At Arkansas, Nutt had one 10-win season and three 9-win ones. His teams won eight games twice, seven once and six one time. At Ole Miss, he had back-to-back nine-win seasons to start his time there.

His first head coaching job was at Murray State where he went 31-16 including winning 11 games each of his final two seasons in 1995-96. He left Murray State for Boise State where he was 5-6 in 1997 before being hired by Frank Broyles.

Nutt signed with Arkansas out of Little Rock Central. He quarterbacked at Arkansas in 1976-77. When Lou Holtz replaced Broyles be brought in the veer offense and Nutt was a drop-back passer. He left for Oklahoma State.

Nutt turned 62 on Oct. 14. His overall record as a head coach is 129-96. He was named SEC Coach of the Year in 2001, 2006 and 2008. He was named The Football News’ Division 1-A Coach of the Year in 1998.

Several former players for Nutt have stated their desire for him to return to Arkansas as head football coach.