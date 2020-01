LITTLE ROCK -- They're about four months out from moving into their dorm rooms at the University of Arkansas as the newest Hoop Hogs, but for now the 2020 Arkansas Fantastic Four -- Moses Moody, Jaylin Williams, Khalen "KK" Robinson, and Davonte Davis -- are putting up memorable performances during their farewell tours on the high school level.

* Moses Moody (6-5 shooting guard, Little Rock native, Montverde Academy in Florida, ESPN national No. 38 / 4-star prospect) ... excelling among a cast of high school superstars, Moody is a starter and leader for the No. 1 Montverde Academy Eagles -- a team that has been rarely challenged during a so-far undefeated season ... Moody had 16 points (6-of-12 field goals, including 3-of-7 from 3) and 2 assists in a 76-64 win over then-No. 7 IMG Academy on Jan. 19, then a day later he had 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 blocks in a blowout win over McEachern -- both games were in the prestigious Hoophall Classic that was televised nationally by ESPN.