FAYETTEVILLE — Frisco (Texas) Wakeland Class of 2023 four-star offensive tackle Connor Stroh plans a return trip to Arkansas this spring.

Stroh, 6-7, 345, visited Arkansas on Jan. 15 for a Prospect Day and then announced his offer on Jan. 20. Stroh has been busy with recruiting and gained an offer from Auburn on Wednesday. He has taken some other visits since the trip to Arkansas, but has a date to be back in Fayetteville.

“They were pretty good,” Stroh said. “I had a great time at Texas and Baylor. I’m definitely coming up for Arkansas on April 16. I will be there for that then I’ve got a bunch of other visits lined up for the spring.”

In addition to Arkansas, Texas, Auburn and Baylor, Stroh also has offers to Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Cincinnati and SMU. He is a four-star with Rivals.com rated the No. 246 recruit in the nation with a grade of 5.8, No. 22 offensive tackle nationally and No. 48 prospect in Texas. He talked about a timetable for a decision.

“It will depend on how I feel,” Stroh said. “But probably honestly maybe during the summer. But if not then probably early season.”

His recruiter at Arkansas is Cody Kennedy, who coaches the offensive line. Kennedy has made a very good impression on Stroh.

“I think he’s great,” Stroh said. “I just had a great conversation with him on the phone [Tuesday]. I went to a camp. He was able to see all the film. He went through with me just told me I looked good, but also gave me some good criticism on my pass sets. I like the way he talks and the way he coached me was great.”

In addition to Kennedy and the staff at Arkansas, Stroh has another recruiter trying to get him to the Hogs. Mansfield (Texas) four-star defensive lineman Kaleb James is recruiting Stroh to join him in Fayetteville.

“The place where I took a picture with him was at a training session,” Stroh said. “I didn’t have the chance to go against him, but I wish I did. But yeah he’s great. He has been trying to sell me on Arkansas.”

Stroh talked about what he feels his strengths on the field are as the offers continue to roll in.

“I would say my biggest strength is run blocking,” Stroh said. “But I also feel I’ve grown a lot in my pass blocking area especially since the start of the season. I feel like I’ve got the agility enough to block on the edge.”

Stroh says he will probably play offensive tackle in college.

“But if a coach wants me to move to guard I will move to guard,” Stroh added.

