Commitments Delayed, Arkansas Remains in Mix

FAYETTEVILLE — Two of Arkansas’ targets were set to announce decisions today, but both announced on Wednesday they would be delaying commitments.

In one case, Lancaster (Texas) four-star wide receiver Phaizon Wilson, 6-4, 200, it may not matter since the Hogs seem to be in good shape. With Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove defensive end Joshua White, 6-5, 248, it could help the Razorbacks since it’s almost a certainty he would have pledged to Mississippi State today if he had gone through with his annoucement.

Wilson is considering Arkansas, Alabama and Ole Miss. He has set a new commitment date.

Unfortunately I have to push my commitment back again…I will be committing April 2 💯 — P.wilson Animal🥱 (@phaizon_wilson) March 25, 2021

Some took Wilson delaying his decision as a bad sign for the Hogs. One only has to remember it isn’t always uncertainty about a school that forces a change in commitment dates. Ty’kieast Crawford delayed his and then still committed to the Hogs. Lots of things can force a delay in announcements other than uncertainty about a school.

White did seem somewhat uncertain about his decision judging by his tweet.

I will be pushing my commitment date back once again have to identify the real You only Live Once Have To Make The Right Choice💯… @ChadSimmons_ @247Sports — joshua white (@bigJdub19) March 24, 2021

White had announced a Top 6 of Arkansas, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Ohio State on Feb. 7. It was thought lately that he was down to Mississippi State, Arkansas and Nebraska, but only time will tell on that. On Wednesday, White received an offer from Maryland as well.

At this time, Belleville (Mich.) safety Myles Rowser, 6-1, 185, is still set to announce his decision on Sunday. He is down to the Hogs, Alabama, Michigan State and Kentucky. He will take an official visit to Arkansas June 4-6.