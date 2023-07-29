FAYETTEVILLE — Durant (Okla.) Class of 2026 edge rusher Colton Yarbrough was among the recruits at the Hogwild Hangout on Saturday.

Yarbrough, 6-5, 221, has several offers and will be among the top recruits in Oklahoma in his recruiting class. Yarbrough talked about how it went following the six-hour event.

“It was a real nice experience,” Yarbrough said. “They do a lot of different than any other place I’ve been to for sure. They made it a lot of fun.”

The Hogwild Hangout was different than just a normal football visit. Yarbrough talked about what the recruits did.

“We did a scavenger hunt, played Family Feud and ate,” Yarbrough said. “We talked to all the coaches and stuff.”

Yarbrough actually has a family tie to Arkansas and the Hogs are pretty high on his list.

“My great grandma went to Arkansas for law school,” Yarbrough said. “So I’m considering it pretty well.”

One of the other selling points for the Hogs with him is the facilities.

“They’re real nice,” Yarbrough said. “I really like the weight room they have and you can see the practice field.”

In addition to the Hogs, Yarbrough talked about some other schools he is liking at this time.

“Michigan State is showing me some love,” Yarbrough said. “OU been recruiting me pretty hard and Oregon.”

Yarbrough talked about his strengths as he comes off the edge to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

“I really get off and really explosive,” Yarbrough said. “My speed is pretty good.”

Among his additional offers than ones previously mentioned are Tennessee, Miami, Vanderbilt, Colorado and others.

