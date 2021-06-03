Collegiate Baseball Names Kevin Kopps its 2021 National Player of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Kevin Kopps is now starting collect some national recognition for the work he has done as Arkansas’ closer this season.

Collegiate Baseball has named Kopps its 2021 National Player of the Year. Kopps has a record of 10-0 and also has earned 10 saves helping the Hogs to a 46-10 record.

Collegiate Baseball’s 2021 National Player of The Year is University of Arkansas closer Kevin Kopps. He put up huge numbers as he posted a 10-0 record, 10 saves, 0.81 ERA and struck out 105 batters with only 15 walks. Go to: https://t.co/dYiET3KCoU@RazorbackBSB @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/z7lVV8JFEh — Collegiate Baseball (@CBNewspaper) June 3, 2021

Dave Van Horn was asked on Monday about the Golden Spikes Award, but what he said about Kopps also applies to this honor and many more he may recieve.

“How many games did he help us win, 18, 20 games?” Van Horn said. “You take Kevin Kopps off the No. 1 ranked team in the country throughout most of this season and we’re not here. So how important was he to our team? Hugely important.”

Kopps and the No. 1 ranked Razorbacks will face NJIT on Friday at 2 p.m. in the Fayetteville Regional.