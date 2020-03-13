College Recruiting for All Sports Update as Well as Baseball Ruling on Eligibility

FAYETTEVILLE — A few things are starting to trickle out now concerning some of the spring sports and recruiting for all plus football and basketball.
The NCAA has opted to suspend recruiting for all sports both on and off campus until April 15 according to Jon Rothstein.
In addition, college baseball players will get another year of eligibility. Some parts of that such as doing away with the 27-player cap for a year are still be determined according to Kendall Rogers.
This story will be updated as more information on this and other sports becomes available.