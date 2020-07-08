College Predictions for Pair of Razorback Football Recruits

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas football coaching staff is busy recruiting and having athletes go through some voluntary workouts.

The recruiting has stayed busy despite all on- and off-campus visits halted through at least Aug. 31. Here’s a look at two different prospects being sought by the Hogs and a college prediction for each.

DeWitt High School Class of 2022 tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 210, gained yet another offer on Tuesday. Penn State offered him a scholarship joining 13 others telling him they want him.

Arkansas offered Courtney on June 16. Kansas and TCU offered him on May 27 then Baylor was in the hunt one day later. He also has offers from Michigan State, UTSA, Tulane, Kansas State, Arkansas State, North Texas, Memphis, Baylor, Missouri and Vanderbilt. Don’t expect the offers to stop anytime soon.

As a sophomore, Courtney caught 36 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns.

College Prediction: I predict he goes to Arkansas. It may be a year or so before he announces, but I think he will follow his dream and play for the Hogs. He will make the announcement at the time he feels is appropriate for him.

Defensive Back Announcing Thursday

Frisco (Texas) High School Class of 2021 three-star defensive back Chase Lowery, 6-0, 180, will make a commitment on Thursday.

Lowery is a versatile player who released his Top 8 on June 30. It included Arkansas, Texas Tech, Pitt, Purdue, Michigan State, Memphis, Oregon State and San Diego State. Sam Carter offered him on June 18.

Lowery does it all for the Raccoons. Arkansas is wanting him as a defensive back. As a junior, Lowery had 48 tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions one returned for touchdown, eight pass breakups and one forced fumble On offense, he caught 34 passes for 758 yards and two touchdowns. He took two punts back for touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

College Prediction: I look for him to choose the Razorbacks.