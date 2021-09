College GameDay has decided they will be heading to Athens in Week 4 of the season as Arkansas travels to face Georgia this upcoming Saturday.

📍 A T H E N S



We're headed to the Classic City for @RazorbackFB vs. @GeorgiaFootball 👏 pic.twitter.com/aXlh6GamBy — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 26, 2021

The Razorbacks upset No. 7 Texas A&M 20-10 on Saturday to break the streak of losing the last nine Southwest Classic meetings. Meanwhile, the No. 2 Bulldogs just took down Vanderbilt 62-0.

Arkansas and Georgia will meet Oct. 2 at 11:00 a.m. (CST) on ESPN.