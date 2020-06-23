College Football Proceeding With Caution Amid COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE — The bad news is schools are having several student-athletes test positive for COVID-19, but the good news is so far no one has been really sick with it.

Schools are seeing the numbers go up pretty often. Arkansas had one player test positive and then according to sources that number jumped to five 15 day’s ago. Once again, the good thing is they quarantined and made a nice recovery.

That is all good and hopefully that trend continues across college athletics. The effort is there to play college football this fall and then basketball as well.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has said mid-to-late July will be critical determining if there’s college football this all. Right now the COVID-19 is spiking in several states, but it does appear the deaths have slowed down. The deaths slowing down needs to be trend going forward, but the fact many states are seeing a spike doesn’t bode well going forward.

Even if there is college football what will it look like? While there will likely be fans if the games are played, but how many? Will be a third of the stadium capacity, half or what? Will the media be allowed to cover the games in person? There’s no social distancing in the press box, more like elbow to elbow. Will all the schools play and what if some school on the schedule opts not to play? Do you have one school playing 12 games and another 10 or 11? Many, many other questions remain as well.

While it’s pointed out regularly that 18-22 year olds aren’t likely to suffer serious issues even if they get the COVID-19, but one thing to keep in mind the coaches, administrators and others aren’t 18-22. If there is a death or two in college sports at any level it will severely put the season in jeopardy.

Arkansas and the SEC have a very good plan in place to keep athletes and coaches safe as possible. Hopefully that will be enough along with a little luck to salvage the football and basketball seasons.

While the doctors and scientists are learning more and more about the COVID-19 it seems there’s many more questions to answer when it comes to sports. There’s decisions to be made and hopefully some positive answers will be made.