Cole Joyce, Bentonville’s Defense Come up Big Against Har-Ber in 35-21 victory

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Bentonville’s defense created five turnovers and went on to take a 35-21 win over Springdale Har-Ber on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.

Bentonville Class of 2021 linebacker Cole Joyce had another good game for the Tigers who are undefeated after four games.

“I felt like we played pretty good,” Joyce said. “Kinda a slow start at the first, but our team really came together. We got a whole bunch of stops.”

Joyce picked up a Har-Ber fumble and was one defender away from scoring. Did you also force that fumble?

“No sir, I recovered it,” Joyce said.

Joyce, who had a good camp at Arkansas in the summer and then attended the cook-out as well said he hasn’t picked up any new offers since the season started.

He currently has offers from UCF, Bowling Green, Tulsa, Alabama-Birmingham and Louisiana-Monroe. As a sophomore, Joyce had 80 tackles, four for loss and a sack.

He is picking up right where he left off this season. Bentonville has defeated Midwest City (Okla.) 54-21, Conway 17-10 and Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington 17-6. They will be at home on Friday to host an improved Van Buren team that defeated Rogers 52-13 last night.

Joyce talked about how good this team can be. They started 2018 0-3 before winning its next seven games, but this year they have been very stingy on defense and efficient on offense.

“I think think we can go all the way,” Joyce said. “We have a great bond.”

Har-Ber (2-2) is also improved on the season and had won two in a row at home since falling to Pulaski Academy in the season opener in Little Rock.

“It’s always tough going to another school’s stadium, but it doesn’t really affect us,” Joyce said. “We just stick to our own and do well.”