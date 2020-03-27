Cole Carson Continues to Have Hogs at Top of List, Talks Recruiting and Much More, Up to 16 Offers Now

FAYETTEVILLE — Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest three-star offensive tackle Cole Carson isn’t getting to take all the visits he planned due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but he is still gaining offers at fast pace.

Carson, 6-6, 285, visited Arkansas on March 7 for a Junior Day. Carson is still just as impressed with what he saw at Arkansas three weeks later.

“Me and Coach (Brad) Davis are still big buds,” Carson said. “I just overall I love Arkansas. I just got a good feeling about it. I would like to make another visit or so before I make up my mind.”

The COVID-19 may have an impact on when he makes his decision due to lack of visits.

“I was hoping to try and make my decision during July,” Carson said. “I believe that may end up getting moved back to August now.”

Davis and Sam Pittman have a made a great impression on Carson since Pittman was considered the best offensive line coach in the nation before becoming head coach of the Razorbacks. Carson stated his belief the two of them can help him get even beyond the college level.

“Yes sir I do,” Carson said.

When at Arkansas, Carson named the Hogs his leader. Who is on top now?

“Arkansas is No. 1 and Baylor probably No. 2,” Carson said. “I haven’t ever been down to Baylor.”

Carson talked about what he has been doing since visiting Arkansas.

“I was on spring break three week’s ago and then after that they extended our break,” Carson said. “We are doing some assignments online for school.”

The talented offensive tackle is still finding ways to stay in football shape.

“I’ve been using my weight bench and Total Gym to get in a lift and workout every evening,” Carson said. “My coach sent out some daily workouts to do throughout the weeeks that I’ve been working out with.”

Following his Arkansas visit, Carson planned to see Louisiana-Monroe the following weekend on March 14. He didn’t get to make that or any more trips following Arkansas. On Thursday, Iowa State offered him to become his 16th offer. Carson is very appreciative of each school that has offered him.

“I never thought I could be so popular,” Carson said. “I’ve been very blessed with all my recruiting and such. I never thought I could be anything like this.”

For Carson, the offers are a great example of his talent, but also the hard work he has put into his football skills.

“Yes sir it is,” Carson said. “I never really give much thought about it I guess.”

In addition to Arkansas, Baylor, Louisiana-Monroe and Iowa State, Carson holds offers from Dartmouth, UTSA, Southern Miss, Air Force, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Texas State, Ole Miss, Penn, Mississippi State, Lousiana and Arizona.

Had a great time yesterday at Arkansas, got to meet some great people and tour some outstanding facilities. I am looking forward to my official visit in June. @CoachSamPittman @coachbraddavis @CoachHen501 @RazorbackFB #WPS pic.twitter.com/MNl3ILozXj — Cole Carson (@ColeCarson12) March 9, 2020