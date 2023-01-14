FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor has pulled in a pair of SEC offers and on Friday Arkansas’ Cody Kennedy visited the school.

Taylor, 6-4, 279, was offered by Ole Miss on Dec. 29 and then two days later Kentucky jumped into the hunt. Arkansas and numerous others are showing strong interest in Taylor as well. Taylor, who started for the Bulldogs varsity as a freshman, talked about getting the two offers.

“It meant a lot,” Taylor said. “I was very excited when I first found out. Then I was really surprised at first. That was my biggest goal to get two offers. I was able to grind and make it happen.”

Taylor talked about what it meant to have Kennedy come by his school.

“Cody Kennedy came down today and I appreciated him coming down today,” Taylor said. “That makes me very excited. Me and him haven’t seen each other that much. We saw each other last summer (at Arkansas camps). Having him come down here and be able to see how good we’re doing this offseason. Shows interest.”

Taylor camped at Arkansas in the past summer. During that time he got to experience working with Kennedy.

“I really like his coaching,” Taylor said. “I like how calm he is and how he’s able to talk to you and engage with you.”

Taylor talked about what an offer to the Razorbacks would mean to him.

“An offer to Arkansas would be excellent, 100 percent,” Taylor said. “I would absolutely love an offer from Arkansas.”

Taylor and the Bulldogs came up one win short of another state championship this season. But it was still a very good season for Greenwood. Taylor talked about playing for a state runner-up and starting as a freshman.

“I think it went really good,” Taylor said. “I think the team did very well in my opinion. We were able to make it to state and lost by a touchdown or so. Throughout the season I was able to develop very well through Coach (Austin) Moreton and I’m very appreciative of that. I am very appreciative I was able to start varsity as a freshman.”

Greenwood has a lot of promising talent in the younger classes. Quarterback Kane Archer, linebacker Cash Archer and wide receiver Grant Karnes are just some of the talent in the sophomore and freshman classes along with Taylor.

“I’m very excited for the future,” Taylor said. “We have a very good class of 2026 and very good class of 2025. I really appreciate how good our team is and how we’re going to succeed in the future.”

Taylor will attend a Prospect Day at Arkansas on Saturday, Jan. 21.