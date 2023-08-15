FAYETTEVILLE — Cody Kennedy and the Razorbacks are nearing the Saturday, Sept. 2, season opener in Little Rock against Western Carolina.

Kennedy, who coaches the offensive line, was asked on Tuesday if he feels good about his starting unit?

“Outside of what you see in practice there are also some combo periods where Amaury Wiggins has ran with the ones, Ty’kieast Crawford has run with the ones, (E’Marion) Harris, (Andrew) Chamblee is with the ones,” Kennedy said. “So, we are getting a nice mix with the guys to build confidence within the group because as you know you don’t control when somebody goes down. So, if someone is put in that situation their confidence is also impacted.

“So, later in practice is a time for us to utilize those combinations, especially along the offensive line. Because you’ve got trust among the five guys that are out there that you are next to every day, but you want to fight against a drop off when you sub a guy in or a mishap happens in the game or something along those lines. You want that player coming in to have that same level of confidence as those five. I think we do a really good job. Coach (Sam) Pittman does a good job with emphasis on those periods where every day might not be great. You might lose somebody. What’s the next guy up? What’s your next combination? That’s really good for us, and it’s really good for the players as well to have that confidence among the group.”

During Tuesday morning’s open session to the media Kennedy had Crawford working at tackle and Harris at guard. That was more of what Kennedy talked about not only finding his starters, but is next man up in case of injury.

“I think they’re flex guys,” Kennedy said. “I think it’s good for Ty’kieast to get out there and see what it feels like because it’s a different feel to the game going from tackle to guard. I think sometimes people underemphasize the change that has. And the ability for a guy to do that you have to play those guys in those roles so they have comfort and confidence within that role. But, yes, I see both those guys as interchangeable.

“They’ve both been taking guard reps. They’ve both been taking tackle reps. Their one reps have been a majority with guard usage. But that two-group is interchangeable at guard and tackle. They’ve done a really good job. Today was really the first day Ty bumped out to tackle and E went in to guard. It’s kind of a pickup from the bowl game. You had Ty starting at right guard. He goes down and Harris fills right in with the guards with the ones. So, continuing with that trend from the offseason.”

Beaux Limmer are the only returning starters on the offensive line. Devon Manuel was taking first-team snaps at left tackle prior to sitting out due to injury. Kennedy talked about how Manuel has progressed since arriving at Arkansas and his potential to be great.

“Yes, that’s the word,” Kennedy said. “Now he has to work for it, and he’s well on his way. His first seven practices there compared to the spring, we’re talking about a guy that’s worked to get to that point and put a lot of things off to get that point. And it has showed. He’s been really impressive. We’re looking forward to getting him back this week to provide even more depth on the edge. That kid came in and was really, really raw.

“When he got here, he can say 390 if he wants to but he might have turned over the four on the scale when he first got here. He’s kind of retooled his body, reshaped his body. He’s able to create power. I’m really, really proud of him. I’m excited for him to get back out there and get rolling and continue on that level of progression, because he’s had a really, really good start to camp. As a coach, it provides a lot of confidence when you’ve got a guy that has the potential to be great like that if he continues on the trajectory he’s on.”

In Manuel’s absence, redshirt freshman Andrew Chamblee has stepped up to get reps with the first unit. Pittman praised Chamblee following Saturday’s scrimmage. Kennedy did the same on Tuesday.

“In all honesty, after the three practices that he’s been there, I feel exponentially more confident in Andrew Chamblee,” Kennedy said. “He’s done a really, really good job filling that role, but that goes to hats off to the D-line and those guys too. He can’t make the mistakes he makes with the twos with the ones and it flies. You know what I’m saying? There’s a level of error there when you get up to the ones where you can’t get by. There are some things where your athletic ability can take over when you’re a little bit more athletic than they guy, but when everything is even you have to trust in your training and you have to trust your technique.

“He’s learned that going up to the ones and playing next to guys like Brady and Beaux and seeing how they handle their business and how he kind of has to transform into that and step up to that level. He’s doing a really, really good job in there filling that void while Devon is out, and going after the spot. That’s the conversation we had. You go in there and perform at an elite level and you might not have to give it back. That’s the thing for him. He’s done a good job transforming his body in the weight room as well in terms of being able to handle power rushes and utilize his hands better. Those are things he’s working on. He’s playing strong with his hands and obviously with the frame he has he’s playing long. That’s one big thing we talk about with his strike and his hand usage is being able to play long and utilize that frame that he does have.”

Josh Braun is a redshirt junior transfer from Florida who has gotten the majority of first-team reps at right guard.

“I think there’s give and take with that,” Kennedy said. “He played snaps at Florida, and now he’s into a new system, new verbiage, things like that. He’s going to have a little bit of picking up to that pace as far as the coaching and the system we have.

“But he’s done a really, really good job providing leadership along with Beaux and Brady. Being a guy that’s been in the fire of SEC play. Which always brings you some comfort as a coach. He knows how you have to prepare in this league, because he’s done it. That provides something along with entire that’s only going to help you. And he’s done a really, really good job taking ahold of the playbook, learning it and coming into our system and providing value.”

Patrick Kutas is getting a lot of reps with the first-team tackle on the right side. Kutas has drawn praise from the sophomore.

“Kutas’ ceiling is extremely high,” Kennedy said. “Obviously him coming in here, he’s still a young kid. … Kid? A young man, alright, age-wise. But his weight room numbers and things like that, his strength — He is very, very gifted in that neighborhood, a’ight. He’s gonna squat over 600 pounds. Very, very strong on bench press. Things like that. His movement patterns he’s a smooth mover.

“I think the best thing for him in this camp is he’s going up against SEC-caliber defensive ends, OK? Because at times you’re wonder at practice, you’re going through it and you’re like, well, ‘Will that hold up against top-tier SEC competition?’ I think that’s the biggest thing for him, and it’s kind of the same thing we touched on with Chamblee is he’s having to raise his game. With lower-level guys he can kind of get by on athletic ability and now any chink in the armor is going to show against top-tier talent. I think that’s what he’s working through and he’s finding out. His whole life he’s been very, very gifted and now he has to hone in on his technique and clean up some things there. But he does some things that are very uncanny for young players as far as the strength category. And only continuing to get better as he learns more in the game and gains more confidence out there on the edge.”

Arkansas will return to the practice fields on Wednesday.