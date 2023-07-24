FAYETTEVILLE — The 14 schools in the SEC held their media days last week and one of the hot topic was about the two schools coming to the league next year.

Oklahoma and Texas will begin play in the SEC in 2024. The two should add to an already strong SEC and make it even more powerful. Sam Pittman was among the coaches who talked about the two heading to the SEC.

“Well, I think, obviously, the State of Arkansas is ecstatic about, you know, having an opportunity to play Texas and for that matter, Oklahoma,” Pittman said. “Proximity is so good. It’s so good for us. You know, it’s not going to be — constantly on fans, because they can drive back-and-forth to Norman and to Austin. But I think they are relatively — I think everybody is really excited about that. Obviously we are bringing two powerful, storied programs into the SEC. So we know they are going to be really great opponents.

“Everybody’s excited. I’m excited. You know, I’m from Oklahoma. Grew up a Sooner fan until I moved out to eastern Oklahoma and became a Hog fan. I think it will be a big deal for the SEC and specifically Texas because of the old Southwest Conference rivalry.”

Nick Saban and Alabama managed to take a 20-19 victory over Texas in Austin early in the 2022 season. Saban was asked if that game indicates how ready the Longhorns are to play in the SEC?

“Well, I can’t evaluate their readiness to play in any game,” Saban said. “I don’t coach their team. I think Steve Sarkisian is a great coach and he’ll have them ready.

“But I think Texas has a lot of players back from last year’s team. Obviously it was a really close, tough game last year when we played that game. I think they are doing an outstanding job of recruiting and developing the players on their team and it’s going to be a real challenging game, no doubt, because they have a lot of starters back and they have a lot of experience coming back and an experienced quarterback. So we expect them to have an outstanding team.”

At this time, Jimbo Fisher has the only SEC team in Texas. But with the Longhorns joining the SEC that will obviously change in 2024. Fisher feels the Aggies are ready for Texas to join them.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s great for college football,” Fisher said. “I think it’s great for Texas and Texas A&M. I mean, I think anytime the old rivalries are renewed — I’ve been in a lot of rivalries, been fortunate to be in college football a long time and be in some of the great rivalries in college football, and this one, A&M and Texas definitely is a great rivalry.

“I think it’s great for us and it’s great for them, and it’s great for college football in general. Very excited for it to happen.”

Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin always has an opinion on everything and the two new schools coming to the SEC was no different.

“Well, Texas, Oklahoma — I’ll go backwards there,” Kiffin said. “Texas, Oklahoma coming in is amazing. I already looked at our schedule, the one they put out to 2024, and I joked to Steve Sarkisian yesterday, and I said, well, I don’t know any coach that would want to go to the NFL. We are in it now. Our schedule is like playing in the NFL in the SEC now, especially adding those two.

“So hats off to the Commissioner for getting that done and making it the super conference of all time. Really, the way it’s set up, it’s really kind of like everybody else and then that when you put together the competitiveness of the schedule compared to any other conference.

“I’ve had a great relationship with Sark. I’ve said before we both kind of grew up fast by being in the USC experience and being part of Coach (Pete) Carroll’s staff and all the great players there. I think 34 straight wins. If we can tackle Vince Young, three straight national championships.

“That was really cool to go through that with him. We’ve stayed close. I think he’s doing awesome there, and the way he’s flipped the roster and recruiting at such a high level and signing Arch, I think the future is extremely bright for Texas Football.”