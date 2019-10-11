Closer Look, Picks for Some Key High School Games in Arkansas Tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The high school season continues to roll along tonight with action from one side of the state to the other.

The top teams in the Fearless Friday Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll will be in action tonight including No. 1 Bryant. Here’s a look at the games involving Arkansas offers.

No. 1 (Overall) Bryant at Little Rock Central — As I have noted in this space weeks now this Bryant team is one of the best high school teams I have ever seen in this state. They continue to roll opponents at home, away or on a neutral site. Linebacker Catrell Wallace is committed to Arkansas and is someone who could play early in Fayetteville. The Pick: Bryant

Fort Smith Northside at Little Rock Catholic — Northside Class of 2021 quarterback Dreyden Norwood will return this week after missing last week’s game against Central. Norwood is an outstanding athlete who can make plays both with his arm and feet. Norwood holds offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Auburn, Tennessee and Mississippi State. The Hogs were the first to offer. The Pick: Northside

No. 1 (2A) Hazen at Des Arc — Hazen and defensive end Blayne Toll, who is committed to Arkansas, is undefeated after four games. They are atop the Fearless Friday Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll. They will face another test tonight against Des Arc (3-2). There is a natural rivalry there with these two teams since they are less than 20 miles from each other. The Pick: Hazen

No. 4 (6A) Jonesboro at Pine Bluff — Jonesboro (4-1) has only suffered a close loss on the road to a good Conway squad. Defensive end Jashaud Stewart is committed to Arkansas and is one of the top players in the state. He creates havoc from his defensive end spot. He will have a very bright future at Arkansas. Pine Bluff (2-3) is down some this year. The Pick: Jonesboro

No. 1 (4A) Nashville at No. 4 (4A) Joe T. Robinson — Last week, Arkadelphia blocked a PAT to preserve a 28-27 victory over the Senators. Nashville (5-0) beat Arkadelphia 22-21 two week’s ago. Joe T. (4-1) has 2022 offensive tackle E’Marion Harris who has been offered by Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma and several others. The Pick: Joe T. Robinson

Maumelle at No. 8 (Overall) Pulaski Academy — This game features an undefeated Maumelle (5-0) against the 3-2 Bruins. Don’t let the Pulaski Academy record fool you though. They are still one of the best teams in Arkansas and have lost to two outstanding teams. Maumelle has a very good team though. They feature 2022 offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee who holds offers from Arkansas, TCU, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. This kid can really play. PA counters with a sophomore of its own in running back Joseph Himon who has gained 410 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. The Pick: Pulaski Academy

To check out the entire Fearless Friday Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll click here.