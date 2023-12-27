FAYETTEVILLE — With Kenny Guiton leaving the Arkansas staff for Wisconsin to reunite with Luke Fickell, Sam Pittman now has an opening to fill on his staff.

Pittman was asked Dec. 20 if he expected any more changes in his staff?

“No,” Pittman said. “Not that I am aware of, no.”

But when Notre Dame hired Mike Brown away from Fickell’s staff that created an opening and he went after his former quarterback at Ohio State to fill that slot.

A pair of coaches who could be strong candidates to replace Guiton at Arkansas are Louisville’s Garrick McGee and former Texas A&M assistant Dameyune Craig. Both have ties to Bobby Petrino. McGee was an assistant for Petrino while Craig coached wide receivers at A&M last season with Petrino serving as offensive coordinator.

McGee was an ace recruiter in the Tulsa area when at Arkansas. He worked under Petrino at both Arkansas and Louisville. He was at Arkansas from 2008-2011 coaching quarterbacks all four years. The last two seasons he also served at Petrino’s offensive coordinator. In 2014-15 at Louisville, McGee was assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and coached quarterbacks.

Since he left Louisville, McGee has coached at Illinois (OC-QB) in 2016-2017, Missouri (analyst) in 2018, Missouri (wide receivers) in 2019, Florida (analyst) in 2020, Florida (QB) in 2021, Purdue (WR) in 2022 and then Louisville (WR) 2023 to present.

Earlier in his career, McGee coached wide receivers at Northern Iowa, UNLV, Toledo and Northwestern. He served as head coach at UAB in 2012-2013. McGee played quarterback in college at Arizona State, Northeastern A&M Junior College and Oklahoma from 1991 to 1995. His first two years were at Arizona State, then NEO for one year and Oklahoma the final two.

Craig coached wide receivers at A&M from 2018-2023. In addition to stops earlier in his career, Craig coached quarterbacks at Florida State in 2010-2012. He then was co-offensive coordinator at Auburn from 2013-2015 while also coaching wide receivers. He coached wide receivers at LSU in 2016 and then was quality control at Florida State in 2017. He coached wide receivers at South Alabama in 2008 and 2009.

Craig played quarterback at Auburn from 1994-1997.

Both McGee and Craig are considered excellent recruiters. McGee has excellent ties to the Tulsa area in recruiting and made that a hotbed for the Hogs when working with Petrino. His father was a legendary coach at Tulsa Booker T. Washington in Oklahoma.