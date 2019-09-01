Closer Look at True Freshmen Who Played for Hogs

Wet second day of football practices, newcomer Trey Knox on hand in the rain

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the participation chart released by Arkansas on Saturday seven true freshmen saw action in the 20-13 victory over Portland State.

That includes three who started in their first college game. Trey Knox and Treylon Burks both started at wide receiver and Greg Brooks Jr. started at the nickel back. Burks also returned punts.

Here’s a closer look at each of the seven.

Treylon Burks, WR, Warren — He caught three passes for 52 yards and also returned a couple of punts for 16 yards with a long of 11. He had a 20-yard reception for his longest catch of the day.

Trey Knox, WR, Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman — Caught one pass for 38 yards from Nick Starkel. Knox has missed some practice time, but returned on Wednesday and should have a bigger role going forward.

Greg Brooks Jr., DB, Harvey (La.) West Jefferson — Finished the game with a quarterback hurry. Enrolled at Arkansas at midterm and has impressed.

Ricky Stromberg, OG, Tulsa (Okla.) Union — Filled in for left guard Austin Capps when he went down with an injury.

Mataio Soli, DE, Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County

Shared action at end with senior Gabe Richardson and also helped additionally when Dorian Gerald didn’t play following halftime. Soli finished the game with one tackle.

Zach Williams, DE, Joe T. Robinson — Saw action at end, but didn’t record any stats. Like Soli, son of former talented Razorback player.

Marcus Miller, DT, Warren — Played briefly in the second half, but didn’t have any stats.