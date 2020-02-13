Closer Look at Trio of Out-of-State 2021 Football Recruiting Targets (Offense)

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman and his staff have turned their attention to the Class of 2021 and beyond with several key options out there.

Arkansas has a commitment from Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 290. They have also offered Fort Smith Northside cornerback Dreyden Norwood, 6-1, 175, and Little Rock Parkview tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 237, inside the state.

Here’s a look at three out-of-state targets on offense they have offered.

Kyron Drones, QB, 6-3, 200, Pearland Shadow Creek, Texas — Related to former Arkansas quarterback Greg Thomas. Drones helped lead his team to a perfect 16-0 record and state championship. He completed 199 of 345 passes for 3,390 yards, 46 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He rushed 134 times for 825 yards and 18 touchdowns. Drones was offered by Arkansas on Jan. 30. Drones also holds offers to Northwestern, North Texas, Tulsa, Texas State, Missouri, Southern Miss, Utah State, Houston, Prairie View A&M, Illinois State and William & Mary. He’s a three-star recruit and one who will continue to stockpile offers. Very talented dual-threat quarterback.

Perfect Season☑️

16-0 as a starter☑️

Unanimous District MVP☑️

State Championship Offensive MVP☑️

3,400+ yds passing 46TDs☑️

820+yds rushing 18TDs☑️



“Nobody wants to hear the truth til u make em listen…”https://t.co/56CWO9ryUN pic.twitter.com/cRU5WNUqbk — KYRON🖤🏁 (@KyronDrones) January 5, 2020

Quentin Moore, TE, 6-5, 245, Independence Community College, Kan. — The former Kenmore (Wash.) tight end was offered by Arkansas on Wednesday. As a freshman, Moore caught six passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. He’s a big tight end who should be able to make transition to a Power 5 school with ease. He also holds offers to Houston, UCF, Miami, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Memphis, Florida State, Utah, TCU, UConn, Oklahoma State Nebraska, Maryland, Louisville, Colorado and UAB.

Came a long way…… but I’m not even close to where I wanna be😈 pic.twitter.com/CbDVCAwcIs — Quentin Moore (@Quentinmoore88) January 15, 2020

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert — Attended a Junior Day at Arkansas on Feb. 1 and was re-offered by the new staff at Arkansas. Running back is one of the priorities in the Class of 2021. He also holds offers from Washington State, Kansas, UCF, Baylor, Iowa State, Tulsa, Memphis, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Texas, Texas Tech and Ole Miss. Hunt is a four-star recruit.