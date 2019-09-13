Closer Look at Recruits Heading to Fayetteville to see Hogs Play

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has a group of unofficial visitors attending Saturday’s game against Colorado State.

Among the recruits coming are six from Joe T. Robinson (2-0) who has a bye this week. The six are 2022 offensive tackle E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305, 2022 running back Daryl Searcy Jr., 6-0, 195, 2021 running back-defensive back Hunter Smith, 6-0, 175, 2020 linebacker JT Towers, 6-4, 210, 2021 quarterback Buddy Gaston, 6-4, 201, and 2021 two-way lineman DJ Withers, 6-4, 245.

In two games, Gaston has completed 25 of 48 passes for 580 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has rushed five times for 22 yards and punted three times for 58 yards with a long of 33.

Smith has carried 37 times for 406 yards and five touchdowns. He has three kickoff returns for 151 yards including an 87-yard touchdown and on defense he has nine tackles including seven solo.

Towers missed the Rogers game due to injury. In the opener, he passed for eight yards and rushed seven times for 30. On defense, Towers had 10 tackles, including five solo, and two tackles for loss.

Searcy has rushed 23 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He has returned one kickoff for 17 yards, a two-point conversion and a tackle on defense.

Withers has five tackles including three solo. Harris, who holds offers to Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma and others, has five tackles, including three solo and two pass breakups on defense.

Others from Arkansas are Mena’s 2021 tight end Mason Brotherton, 6-4, 235, and 2021 tight end Errington McRae, 6-3, 230, from Har-Ber. Another in-state prospect is Searcy’s 2021 wide receiver-free safety Marlon Crockett, 6-4, 190.

Mena (2-0) faces Hot Springs tonight. Brotherton has caught four passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns this season.

McRae and Har-Ber (0-1) is home tonight to host Russellville. McRae has seven receptions for 82 yards with a long of 31. He has also caught a pair of two-point conversions.

Searcy (2-0) is at home tonight to play host to Batesville. In two games, Crockett has 14 catches for 203 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Crockett has two tackles, two solo and one pass breakup.

From outside the state, Arkansas will host Colleyville (Texas) Heritage 2021 tight end Jaggar Hebeisen, 6-4, 220, Prosper (Texas) 2020 wide receiver Hayden Metcalf, 6-0, 166, and Lexington (Tenn.) kicker-punter Connor Wood, 5-10, 165.

Colleyville Heritage (1-1) will take on Euless (Texas) Trinity tonight. Hebeisen has one reception for 15 yards on the season.

Metcalf and Prosper (2-0) host Keller (Texas) Timber View tonight. Metcalf had a good showing at an Arkansas camp this past summer and holds a preferred walk-on offer.

Lexington (3-1) and Wood are at Milan (Tenn.) tonight. Wood attended a specialist camp at Arkansas this past summer.