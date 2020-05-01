Closer Look at Arkansas Football Recruiting (Offense) for Class of 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has made recruiting a priority during this COVID-19 halt to on-campus and any off-campus recruiting.

Arkansas has worked social media and the phones while still recruiting the prospects. On offense, Arkansas has some needs at each position and is trying to fill those spots.

At quarterback, Arkansas has a commitment from Little Rock Parkview’s Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215. They will also find out on May 5 if they are the landing spot for San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian’s Lucas Coley, 6-2, 197.

In 2019, Rogers completed 99 of 182 passes for 1,661 yards, 19 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 93 times for 584 yards and 10 more touchdowns. He also accounted for 15 touchdowns as a sophomore. Rogers will need to be developed, but has a very high ceiling.

Coley has approximately 30 scholarship offers. He helped lead the Warriors to a 7-3 record in 2019. He plans to announce his commitment on Tuesday.

At running back, Sam Pittman has said he likes to sign two in each class. A couple who attended a Junior Day at Arkansas before the shutdown are Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert’s Javion Hunt, 6-0, 205, and Lufkin (Texas) High School’s Caleb Berry, 6-2, 202. Both are highly recruited and would be nice gets for the Hogs.

Metairie (La.) Rummel’s Logan Diggs, 6-0, 195, and Tulsa (Okla.) Union’s AJ Green, 5-11, 190, both released a list of their favorites in recent weeks and the Razorbacks made the cut for each of them. However, right now it appears both may be leaning elsewhere.

At wide receiver, Arkansas is the definite leader for Royse City (Texas) standout Ketron Jackson, 6-2, 185. Jackson was at the March 7 Junior Day and said at that time the Hogs were his leader. As a junior, he caught 61 passes for 889 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing six times for 85 yards. He has offers from most of the top schools in the nation.

The Razorbacks are hoping to land DeSoto (Texas) wide receiver Jaedon Wilson, 6-2, 170, as well. Wilson caught 28 passes for 520 yards and six touchdowns. He was at the Arkansas Junior Day on Feb. 1. He too has a long list of offers to choose from.

At tight end, Arkansas is one of 21 offers for Little Rock Parkview’s Erin Outley, 6-4, 247. Outley is the favorite target of Rogers. As a junior, he caught 48 passes for 721 yards and eight touchdowns. Arkansas is in need of tight ends and Outley would be a very good get. It’s very important the Razorbacks are able to keep him at home.

On the offensive line, Arkansas has commitments from Wynne’s Terry Wells, 6-5, 290, and Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest’s Cole Carson, 6-6, 285. Wells was at Arkansas on Feb. 1 while Carson came to the March 7 Junior Day. Both had several offers to choose from. Arkansas was one of 22 offers for Carson. Wells put on a show at a combine in San Antonio earlier in the year.

It appears the Hogs would like to sign four offensive linemen. Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene’s Devon Manuel, 6-8, 300, visited Arkansas on March 7. He was offered at that time as well by the Hogs.