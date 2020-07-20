Closer Look at Arkansas’ Eight In-State Offers in Class of 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — The Class of 2022 in Arkansas could be one of the best football crops in recent memory.

The University of Arkansas has already extended eight offers to prospects in that particular class. A comparison is that in 2021 they have five offers out inside the state and two so far in 2023.

But it’s not just the Razorbacks who are going after the talent in 2022. Not only has Arkansas offered eight in 2022, 11 others already hold at least one Power 5 offer. That is an amazing total normally unseen in Arkansas. There’s a few others who currently don’t have a Power 5 offer, but could be knocking on the door for one soon.

What makes this even more incredible is the fact there was no spring evaluation period where recruiters could go watch football practices and no school camps.

Here’s a closer look at the eight who hold offers from Arkansas and who is the competition for each (in no particular order).

James Jointer, RB, 6-0, 201, Little Rock Parkview — Jointer missed much of his sophomore season due to a knee injury that required surgery. That hasn’t prevented him from still pulling in offers. Arkansas first offered Jointer on Jan. 26, 2019. The new staff has since re-offered him on Feb. 1. He also holds offers from Missouri, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Kansas, North Texas, UTSA, Virginia Tech, Florida State, UAB, Arkansas State, Bowling Green and then Colorado State offered him on Sunday.

Isaiah Sategna, WR, 5-11, 165, Fayetteville — Father is on the track and field staff at Arkansas. The younger Sategna has been offered by Arkansas for both football and track. Football stepped up on March 9 with his first college offer and the track team came through on June 15. He also has offers to Kansas, Baylor, Nebraska, SMU and Memphis for football. The speedster had an outstanding sophomore season catching 36 passes for 700 yards and six touchdowns.

JJ Hollingsworth, DE, 6-4, 250, Greenland — A small-school standout has emerged as one of the best in the state. As a sophomore he played nine games with a broken hand and cast on it. He still had 33 tackles, including 14 solo, two for loss and a sack. The Razorbacks offered on July 13 while Kansas and Akron also have offered.

E’Marion Harris, OL, 6-6, 305, Joe T. Robinson — A talented lineman who plays for both ways for the Class 4A state champions. Will play offense in college. Is son of former Razorback Elliott Harris. Alabama was his first offer when the Tide extended it on June 8, 2018. The Hogs first offered on Jan. 26, 2019, and of course have since re-offered. He also holds offers to Texas A&M, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, SMU, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma, Nebraska, TCU, Tennessee and Texas State.

Andrew Chamblee, OL, 6-7, 300, Maumelle — This talented lineman, like Harris, is among the best in the nation. Chamblee was offered by the Hogs on Sept. 21. He also holds offers to Colorado, Virginia Tech, TCU, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Kansas, Southern Miss, Nebraska and Michigan State. Capable of dominating at any level.

Nicholas “Nico” Davillier, DE, 6-5, 275, Maumelle — This talented lineman has emerged since the Monster Camp on June 27 as one of the best in the nation at his position. The Hogs offered on July 2. He also has offers to Purdue, Auburn, Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia, Kansas and Penn State. The Nittany Lions offered today. He followed up the Monster Camp with another great showing at the UCReport Durant Camp on Sunday.

Quincey McAdoo, WR, 6-3, 175, Clarendon — As a sophomore, McAdoo caught 19 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed 65 times for 622 yards and eight touchdowns. He returned 10 kickoffs for 150 yards and six punts for 105 yards and a touchdown. Arkansas offered him on March 17. He also has offers to Florida State, Houston, Oklahoma, Oregon, Nebraska, Memphis, Texas A&M, Miami, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Baylor, FIU, Auburn and Kansas.

Dax Courtney, TE, 6-6, 210, DeWitt — In 2019, Courtney caught 36 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns while also rushing three times for 16 yards. The Hogs offered on June 16. This talented tight end also has offers from Purdue, FIU, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Michigan State, UTSA, Tulane, Kansas State, Arkansas State, North Texas, Memphis, Baylor, TCU and Kansas.

Others with Power 5 Offer(s)

Tederian Blair, OL, 6-4.305, Gosnell

Travelle Anderson, RB, 6-0. 190, Gosnell

Mark Welch, OL, 6-3, 275, Camden Fairview

Timothy Dawn Jr., OL, 6-5, 270, Camden Fairview

Chase Jessup, OL, 6-5, 287, Lake Hamilton

Brock Burns, OL, 6-4, 285, Ozark

Kaiden Turner, LB, 6-1, 210, Fayetteville

Jaishon Davis, WR, 6-2, 220, Arkadelphia

Omarion Dickens, ATH, 6-1, 180, Prescott

Joseph Himon, RB, 5-10, 175, Pulaski Academy

Austin Myers, QB, 6-4, 185, Vilonia

Possibly Closing in on Power 5 Offer

Carson Williams, OL, 6-4, 285, Fordyce

Daryl Searcy Jr, RB, 6-0, 196, Joe T. Robinson

Daniel Perry, CB, 6-0, 180, Searcy