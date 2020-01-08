Closer Look at Arkansas’ Big Recruiting Weekend Jan. 17-19

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will have a big recruiting weekend on Jan. 17-19 with approximately a dozen visitors expected at this time.

The list changes by the day so more could end up visiting. It will be the second recruiting weekend for Sam Pittman. He brought in five prospects on Dec. 13-15. Arkansas signed three of the five and still is recruiting a fourth one.

Here’s a closer look at each of the visitors.

Ebony Jackson, RB, 6-1, 205, Marietta (Ga.) Cherokee — A three-star running back who is committed to Maryland, but didn’t sign early. He also was once committed to Tennessee. Alabama, South Carolina, Ole Miss and others have offered. Was limited to one game as a senior due to injury. Maryland also signed Owasso (Okla.) four-star running back Isaiah Jacobs during the early signing period.

Kelvontay Dixon, ATH, 6-0, 180, Carthage (Texas) — A four-star athlete who was outstanding in the state championship game catching three touchdown passes. He helped lead Carthage to a perfect 16-0 record. Was once committed to the Hogs, but reopened his recruiting following the firing of Chad Morris. This could come down to Hogs and Texas where he has a brother playing. He will visit the Longhorns on Jan. 31.

Savion Williams, WR, 6-5, 200, Marshall (Texas) — A three-star who was once committed to the Hogs, but also decommitted following the firing of Morris. Due to an injury to a teammate, he had to play quarterback much of 2019. He was 41 of 82 passing for 961 yards, one interception and eight touchdowns. He rushed 91 times for 990 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Took an official visit to SMU in December. Ole Miss, Virginia and Washington State came in with offers after he reopened his recruiting. Hogs may be hard to beat here with Justin Stepp being retained.

Allen Horace, TE, 6-4, 250, Crockett (Texas) — A three-star tight end who was committed to the Razorbacks before the firing of Morris. He is now looking at Arkansas, UTSA and Maryland. He will visit Jeff Traylor, Barry Lunney Jr. and UTSA the weekend of Jan. 24 and then finish up at Maryland Dec. 31. As a senior, Horace caught 35 passes for 552 yards and seven touchdowns. Hogs only have two scholarship tight ends on campus so signing one or two is a must in the Class of 2020.

Jalen St. John, OL, 6-3, 300, St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic — He was committed to Missouri before the firing of Barry Odom. He was recruited to the Tigers by Odom and Brad Davis, Arkansas’ offensive line coach. He has visited Missouri, will be at Arkansas and then finish up with Florida State on Jan. 31. Right now his Jan.24 weekend is still open. Mississippi State was trying to get the visit, but the firing of Joe Moorhead puts that in doubt. Tennessee could still try to get a visit. With Davis and Odom at Arkansas the Razorbacks may be the team to beat, but the Seminoles do get the last visit.

Jaqualin McGhee, DL, 6-4, 255, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County — Was offered by Pittman soon after taking the job and then committed on Dec. 29. The three-star defensive end has good size and has only played football for two years. He chose the Hogs over Kansas State, West Virginia, Appalachian State and others. As a senior, finished with 65 tackles, 19 for loss, eight sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and a blocked punt. Chose Arkansas without ever being to campus.

Eric Thomas, DE, 6-3, 230, Pensacola (Fla.) Booker T. Washington — Was offered by Pittman and Rion Rhoades soon after they came on board at Arkansas. Can play either defensive end or linebacker as well as even tight end. Was outstanding in two all-star games coming up with seven sacks. He said it’s 85-, 90-percent likely he commits to Hogs while on visit. As senior, he 60 tackles, including 46 solo, 29 for loss, 14.5 sacks, one interception and six forced fumbles.

Jashaud Stewart, LB, 6-2, 223, Jonesboro — Signed with Arkansas on Dec. 18. Could play defensive end or linebacker, but Pittman wants to give him shot at linebacker. One of the best in the state. Rated a three-star recruit. As a senior, Stewart finished with 114 tackles, 85 solo, 23 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two he recovered. Very good get for Pittman.

Jacorrei Turner, LB, 6-4. 205, Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy — Plays both ways for his high school team. Rated a three-star recruit. Ran a laser-timed 4.61 in the 40-yard dash which is good for a linebacker. As a senior, he caught 27 passes for 437 yards and seven touchdowns at wide receiver. On defense, finished with 45 tackles, 31 solo, 10 for loss, one pass breakup and two forced fumbles. Arkansas offered him on Monday and is considered the team to beat for him.

Nick Turner, DB, 6-0, 186, New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin — Committed to Arkansas on Jan. 3. He was once committed to Georgia Tech. Took official visit to Arkansas in October when the Auburn Tigers came to Fayetteville. A burner who has been clocked at a laser-timed 4.48 in the 40-yard dash. He can play safety or cornerback for Arkansas. Very good get for Pittman who went in for an in-home before the dead period.

Khari Johnson, CB, 6-0, 184, Suffield (Conn.) Academy — A three-star recruit. Took an official visit to Akron in December. Rutgers has offered following the coaching change there. Boston College, Arizona and others are showing strong interest. Johnson took an unofficial visit to Arkansas for the Mississippi State game and was impressed with what he saw. As a senior, Johnson rushed 10 times for 55 yards and a touchown while also catching 29 passes for 578 yards and five touchdowns. Then on defense he had 36 tackles, 28 solo, one for loss, four interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Arkansas offered soon after Sam Carter was hired. Hogs will be hard to beat.

Rashad Battle, DB, 6-3, 185, Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside — Talented defensive back who is a three-star with over 20 scholarship offers. He visited Maryland previously. Battle has the size to match up with bigger wide receivers the Razorbacks face in SEC. Battle has been clocked at 4.69 laser 40 which is outstanding for his size. Several schools are trying to get a visit from Battle, but Arkansas with so many Georgia connections now may be hard to beat. As a senior, Battle had 46 tackles, 22 solo, two tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions.