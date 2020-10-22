Class of 2023 Loaded With Running Backs in Arkansas, Magnolia’s Garrion Curry Among the Best

FAYETTEVILLE — Magnolia Class of 2023 running back Garrion Curry is one of the top prospects in Arkansas.

Curry, 5-9, 180, has the Panthers off to a 4-2 start this season. They have a bye this week before heading to De Queen on Oct. 30. Curry’s biggest moment this season was on Sept. 11 when Magnolia traveled to Little Rock Christian and came away with a 52-49 victory. Curry rushed 15 times for 198 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Curry talked about how his sophomore season is going.

“Pretty good,” Curry said. “I am playing good. Getting off our break we’re getting back to where we were. We’re automatically in the playoff since we had to miss two weeks.”

Curry also had 13 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-23 victory over El Dorado. He described the type of back he is.

“Eight times out of 10 I’m the fastest person on the field,” Curry said. “I’m strong as well and I’ve got good vision.”

Curry has 4.48 speed in the 40-yard dash. He likes to watch Ohio State, Clemson and Alabama play college football as well as Arkansas.

“They (Arkansas) are pretty good,” Curry said. “They should have beat Auburn.”

In addition to Little Rock Christian and El Dorado, Magnolia has beaten Hot Springs 52-33 and Crossett 16-6. They fell to Harrison 42-35 and Camden Fairview 42-13. Curry has some goals for the remainder of the season that includes a home game with Hope in addition to the trip to De Queen.

“I’m trying to hit a 1,000 yards,” Curry said. “I’m pretty close. Trying to get far in the playoffs too.”

This season Curry has rushed for 676 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s working on being a complete back as well.

“My catching has gotten better,” Curry said. “My blocking is really good.”

Some other running backs to watch in 2023 in Arkansas are Jacksonville’s Darian Bennett, 6-0, 215, who has an offer to Arkansas; Bentonville’s Josh Ficklin, 5-10, 195, Little Rock Parkview’s Willie Eackles, 5-11, 175, offer to Memphis; and Lake Hamilton’s Kendrick Martin, 6-1, 195. In six games, Martin has carried 40 times for 348 yards and four touchdowns for the undefeated Wolves.

I also like Watson Chapel’s Jabrae Shaw, 5-9, 170, as a running back, but he is playing quarterback for his team.