Class of 2022 Shaping up as One of State’s Best in Recent Memory

The Class of 2022 in Arkansas could produce a long list of Power 5 prospects.

The University of Arkansas has already extended five offers in the class. Several not holding Razorback offers already have other Power 5 offers.

The Razorbacks have offered Joe T. Robinson offensive lineman E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305, Maumelle offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, 6-8, 300, Little Rock Parkview running back and defensive back James Jointer, 6-0, 201, Clarendon wide receiver Quincey McAdoo, 6-3, 175, and Fayetteville wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 165.

Each of the five offered by the Hogs have a long list of offers from schools around the country. Harris leads the way with 16 offers. In addition to the Hogs, he has offers from Texas A&M, Kansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas State, TCU, Nebraska, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Mississippi State, SMU, Ole Miss, Missouri and Miami. His father played for the Razorbacks. He plays both ways for the Senators, but will be on offense in college.

Chamblee holds 10 offers. They are from Arkansas, Virginia Tech, TCU, Nebraska, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Kansas, Southern Miss and Missouri. He too will be on the offensive line in college.

Jointer has 11 offers despite missing much of his sophomore season with a knee injury. Arkansas, Arkansas State, UAB, Florida State, Virginia Tech, UTSA, North Texas, Kansas, Memphis, Louisiana Tech and Missouri have all offered. He could be a running back or safety in college. Capable of early impact on either side of the ball.

McAdoo has 14 offers. Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Houston, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oregon, Memphis, Texas A&M, Miami, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Baylor and Florida International have all offered. As a sophomore, McAdoo caught 19 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed 65 times for 622 yards and eight touchdowns. He returned 10 kickoffs for 150 yards as well as six punts for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Sategna is also a track standout. He caught 36 passes for 700 yards and six touchdowns last fall. He holds offers from Arkansas, SMU, Nebraska, Baylor and Kansas.

Among some of the other prospects who are known to hold at least one Power 5 offer are Gosnell’s pair of running back Travelle Anderson, 6-0, 190, and offensive lineman Tederian Blair, 6-4, 305, Camden Fairview offensive lineman Timothy Dawn Jr, 6-5, 270, Ozark offensive lineman Brock Burns, 6-4, 250, DeWitt tight end Dax Courtney, 6-5, 210, Arkadelphia wide receiver Jaishon Davis, 6-2, 220, Prescott athlete OMarion Dickens, 6-1, 180 and Fayetteville linebacker Kaiden Turner, 6-1, 210.

Anderson split time at running back with a senior last year. He still managed to carry 111 times for 1,025 yards and nine touchdowns while also catching seven passes for 75 yards. On defense, he had 32 tackles, 17 solo and one forced fumble. Kansas, Arkansas State and North Texas have offered him. Blair has an offer from Kansas as well.

Dawn, Burns and Dickens all have been offered by Kansas. Last fall, Dickens caught four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown while on defense he had 17 tackles, 10 unassisted, three for loss, an interception and four pass breakup.

Courtney is one of the state’s top recruits in any classification. He holds offers from Kansas, TCU, Baylor and Memphis. Last fall, he caught 36 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing three times for 16 yards. He had a tackle. His offer list will continue to expand.

Davis has offers from Kansas and Arkansas Baptist College. Last fall he caught 10 passes for 187 yards and five touchdowns while rushing three times for 56 yards and a touchdown. He had seven tackles including six unassisted.

Turner has offers from Indiana and Kansas. As a sophomore, Turner had 87 tackles, 38 solo, four for loss, 5.5 sacks, nine quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, a couple of forced fumbles and recovered one.

Among the others in the state with at least one known offer at this time are Joe T. Robinson running back Daryl Searcy Jr., 6-0, 196, Fordyce offensive lineman Carson Williams, 6-4, 285, Bentonville wide receiver Charles Nimrod, 6-2, 170, Pulaski Academy running back Joseph Himon, 5-10, 175.

As a sophomore, Searcy played behind Hunter Smith. Searcy still had 82 carries for 634 yards and seven touchdowns. He caught two passes for 11 yards. On defense, Searcy finished with seven tackles, five solo, two for loss and one sack. He holds offers from Arkansas State and North Texas.

Himon has offers from SMU and Arkansas State. As a sophomore, Himon rushed 128 times for 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns while also grabbing 47 passes for 738 yards and five touchdowns.

Nimrod has an offer from Memphis. He had 16 receptions for 376 yards and four touchdowns last fall. He also caught a 26-yard touchdown pass. Nimrod returned 11 kickoffs for 355 yards and one touchdown.

Williams has been offered by Louisiana-Monroe and helped lead Fordyce to a state championship.

Among some other prospects to watch in 2022 are Lake Hamilton offensive lineman Chase Jessup, 6-6, 287, Jonesboro offensive lineman Josh Hyneman, 6-4, 275, Camden Fairview lineman Mark Welch, 6-3, 275, Vilonia quarterback Austin Myers, 6-4, 185, Searcy cornerback Daniel Perry, 6-0, 180, Bryant offensive lineman Brooks Edmonson, 6-4, 270, and Crossett wide receiver DeWayne Ashford, 6-2, 170.

Myers completed 91 of 158 passes for 1,303 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He had 13 tackles, including three solo and one for loss on defense.

Perry helped lead Searcy to a state title. He had 61 tackles, 49 solo, two for loss, seven interceptions, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and four recovered ones.

There’s other prospects who will emerge with offers in the Class of 2022 this fall.