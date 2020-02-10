Class of 2022 Could be Next Great One for State of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — The Class of 2022 is shaping up to possibly be an outstanding one in the state of Arkansas.

Arkansas has extended three offers in that class and one suspects more will be going out in the spring, summer and this fall. The class is particularly strong on the offensive line with Joe T. Robinson’s E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305, and Maumelle’s Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, already holding offers from not just Arkansas, but several other major powers around the nation.

The Razorbacks have also offered Little Rock Parview running back James Jointer, 6-1, 198, who can also play defensive back. Missouri and Louisiana Tech have also offered. Jointer isn’t the only running back in the class either. Pulaski Academy’s Joe Himon, 5-9, 165, has an early offer from SMU. Joe T. Robinson’s Daryl Searcy, 6-0, 196, is another one who has started gaining attention. Arkansas State has offered him.

Bentonville wide receiver Chas Nimrod, 6-2, 170, has already gained an offer from Memphis. He is also a standout in track.

West Memphis quarterback Tevin Carter, 6-3, 230, already has secured several offers as well. The previous staff at Arkansas offered him. He holds offers from Syracuse, Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Baylor, LSU, Vanderbilt and Tennessee. His first season at West Memphis didn’t go as expected, but he still holds some impressive offers.

In addition to Harris and Chamblee on the offensive line, Timothy Dawn, 6-5. 270, from Camden Fairview is going to be a major college recruit. Louisiana Tech and Kansas have both offered Dawn.

A player who could see the offers start to come in for him in coming months is Dollarway defensive end Mario Benjamin, 6-5. 230. Definitely one to watch in future. Watson Chapel’s Lamar Jefferson, 6-4, 250, is a defensive end and tight end who is expected to gain a lot of attention this spring and summer.

Searcy defensive back Daniel Perry, 5-11, 180, was impressive in 2019 on a state championship team.

And the state has plenty of more recruits in 2022 who have a chance to be highly recruited.