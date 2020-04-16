Class of 2021 in Arkansas Has Some Hidden Gems Recruiters Need to Find

FAYETTEVILLE — The Class of 2021 has seen Arkansas extend four offers so far and two more prospects commit to Power 5 schools.

An early look at the state’s prospects appears the strengths in numbers are at tight end and linebacker. There’s at least three tight ends who probably will end up signing with a Power 5 school and as many as four linebackers who could as well.

The COVID-19 shutdown is hurting some of these prospects in that the coaches can’t be on the road to see them this spring and there’s likely no summer camps to attend. That makes it tough for some prospects who might have moved up on Arkansas’ radar or that of some other college this spring and summer.

Arkansas has offered Fort Smith Northside cornerback Dreyden Norwood, 6-1, 175, Little Rock Parkview tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 237, Wynne’s Terry Wells, 6-5, 290, and Jonesboro’s Marco Avant, 6-3, 212. Wells and Avant have committed to the Hogs.

Joe T. Robinson defensive end Deldrick Withers, 6-4, 240, and Jacksonville’s Tyas Martin, 6-3, 320, have pledged to out-of-state schools and neither had an offer from the Hogs. Withers is headed to Kansas and Martin to Virginia Tech.

So that’s six prospects who are almost certain to head to a Power 5 school. But there’s more around the state.

At tight end, Mena’s Mason Brotherton, 6-4, 235, and Har-Ber’s Errington McRae, 6-3, 230, are talented players. Brotherton has six offers including Kansas. McRae is up to 13 offers including Memphis, Arkansas State and Louisiana. Outley has approximately 20 offers including ones from many of the nation’s top programs. Tight end is the strongest position in the state in 2021.

While Avant is committed to Arkansas, there’s still some good linebackers available. Among them are Bentonville’s Cole Joyce, 6-0, 220, Greenwood’s Jordan Hanna, 6-3, 195, and Little Rock Christian’s Corey Platt Jr., 6-1, 195. Each of those three have offers with Kansas among those having offered both Joyce and Platt. Southern Miss has offered Hanna.

Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, has a long offer list including Kansas. Rogers is in charge of what should be a potent Parkview offense with Outley and others.

Corner route vs man beater pic.twitter.com/QbBEwRy1E6 — Landon Rogers (@15LandonRogers) March 8, 2020

At running back, Joe T. Robinson’s Hunter Smith has multiple offers, but nothing from a Power 5 school yet. Smith, 6-1, 180, can also play defense. In all honesty, there’s bigger and faster running backs around the nation than Smith and thus the reason they have bigger offers. However, Smith may be the best pure high school player in Arkansas. He is one of the type kids who may end up at one of the schools that has offered him such as Arkansas State, but others will be wondering in three or four years why they didn’t offer him.

Dumas’ Kylin James, 6-0, 205, will get a chance to show what he can do this fall. The 2019 season was an unfortunate one for him and many other good athletes and parents in Dumas. They had to somewhat tolerate something that no athlete or parent or citizen should have to deal with. Bryant running back Jamarien Bracey, 6-2, 215, was outstanding at Rison the past two years. He is the son of former Arkansas State great Shermar Bracey.

Searcy wide receiver Marlon Crockett, 6-4, 190, has multiple offers including one from Kansas. He should have many more than he does. This kid was one of the main reasons Searcy won the Class 6A state championship. He was the newcomer of the year in 2018 at the school he played in Texas. He moved to Searcy prior to the 2019 season and took a team many didn’t think would be that good and helped them beat Greenwood and Benton on consecutive weekends to capture the title.

Little Rock Central offensive lineman Makalyn Thomas, 6-2, 290, has been offered by a few schools including Arkansas State. Thomas will be a solid player in college. It will be interesting to follow the progress of Greenwood offensive lineman Braden Stein, 6-6, 285. He is one who certainly could have benefited from going to college camps this summer. One thing for certain is any prospect who played for Rick Jones will know how to pass block and be solid overall fundamentally.

A couple of other players in the state who are getting some long looks from colleges, but still may get bigger ones are Jonesboro defensive back Brodie Williams, 5-10, 170, and Hoxie athlete Daylon Powell, 5-11, 175.

There’s others in the state who hold college offers and have a chance to move up. It’s unfortunate that many of those likely won’t get a chance to do it at summer camps where colleges can evaluate them and in many instances offer a scholarship.