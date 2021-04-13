Clarendon Four-Star WR Quincey McAdoo Opens Recruiting Back Up

FAYETTEVILLE — Clarendon Class of 2022 four-star wide receiver Quincey McAdoo has opted to reopen his recruiting.

McAdoo, 6-3, 180, committed to Florida State on Jan. 10, but decided this week to look at his other options including Arkansas.

As a junior, McAdoo had 53 carries for 548 yards and five touchdowns, caught 26 passes for 458 yards and eight touchdowns. He returned nine kickoffs for 276 yards and two touchdown and six punts for 90 yards. On defense, he picked off five passes returning them 114 yards including one for a touchdown. He also had 76 tackles, two for loss, forced two fumbles and recovered one while breaking up four passes. He had 1,486 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns.

In addition to Arkansas and Florida State, McAdoo has offers to Houston, Kansas, Auburn, FIU, Baylor, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Miami, Texas A&M, Memphis, Nebraska, Oregon, Oklahoma, Jackson State and Mississippi State.

In Arkansas, the Hogs have commitments from Little Rock Parkview running back James Jointer, 6-1, 211; Maumelle offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, 6-8, 285; DeWitt tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 193; Greenland defensive end JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 257; and Shiloh Christian linebacker Kaden Henley, 6-2, 227. The Arkansas commitments have recruited McAdoo hard to join them in Fayetteville.

They are also still recruiting Maumelle defensive lineman Nico Davillier, 6-5, 275, Joe T. Robinson offensive lineman E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 310, and Bentonville wide receiver Charles Nimrod, 6-3, 180, in addition to McAdoo. Fayetteville wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 170, is committed to Texas A&M and teammate linebacker Kaiden Turner, 6-1, 217, is pledged to Indiana.

