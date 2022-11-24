FAYETTEVILLE — Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown helped lead the Tigers to a 45-0 win in Round of the state playoffs this past Friday.

For Brown, 6-1, 180, it wasn’t just another game. Brown caught eight passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns in the win over North Little Rock. He talked about his performance.

“Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games,” Brown said. “I’ve always tried to be a big-time player. That was huge for me and our team.”

Brown holds offers to Colorado State and Purdue. Brown talked about how he feels his recruiting is going.

“I’m taking my time right now to see where it goes,” Brown said. “I will make my decision in about nine months or less. I wouldn’t say it’s going slow. I’m talking to a lot of coaches.”

Even though Arkansas fell to LSU 13-10 with Brown in attendance he was impressed with the overall visit experience. His teammate, offensive lineman, Joey Su’a is committed to ink with the Hogs in December in the Class of 2023.

“It was nice,” Brown said. “Coach (Kenny) Guiton I feel like you can talk to him. The facilities are nice. It’s close to home so I know my parents would like that. I just want to see where it takes me, whether it’s Arkansas or not. A place where I would be happy and what’s best for me.”

Brown talked about what he’s looking for in a college.

“I’m looking at the town whether it’s a big one or not,” Brown said. “The campus, atmosphere and student body. Really just where I feel the most comfortable.”

At his size Brown has good size and is able to use his height as a strength.

“I’m good at route running,” Brown said. “A player is always looking to improve as well. A receiver can always have better hands even if they’re already good. A receiver can always drop a couple of passes and I’m looking to just eliminate that best I can.”

As a sophomore, Brown emerged as one to watch in the state. He caught 31 passes for 436 yards and five touchdowns. He is from an athletic family as one sister plays basketball for Vanderbilt and other one is a goalie for Oral Roberts soccer team.

Brown and the Tigers will host a very good Cabot squad on Friday night at 7 p.m. in the semifinals of the Class 7A state playoffs. The winner advances to the state title game next weekend against the Bryant-Conway winner.

Click here for his highlights.