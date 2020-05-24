Chronicling the Careers of 2020 Arkansas Basketball Signees

Pig Trail Nation

by: Nick Walters

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The pandemic has done the Razorbacks no favors: No SEC Basketball Tournament. No spring sports. No spring football.

Instead of dwelling on the past, look towards the future. Know the stories of incoming Hogs like never before.

In a half-hour series of mini-docs and features, Nick Walters documents the unique paths behind the Arkansas 2020 signing class: From growing up with a basketball in their hands to hooping at the Bud.

Moses Moody

It’s Time | Mini-Documentary

  • No. 38 Prospect in US, No. 9 Shooting Guard
  • Notables:
    • State champion as freshman and sophomore (MVP)
    • Star on nation’s top-ranked high school team as a senior
    • Projected 2021 NBA Lottery pick
  • Childhood inspiration: Big brother Myles
  • Childhood team: AAU team Arkansas Hawks alongside KK Robinson
  • High School Career
    • Freshman: Little Rock Parkivew
    • Sophomore: North Little Rock
    • Junior-Senior: at Montverde Academy (FL)

KK Robinson

Get Ready | Mini-Documentary

  • No. 37 Prospect in US, No. 11 Point Guard
  • Notables:
    • State champion as freshman (MVP)
    • Star on one of nation’s top 30 high school teams as a senior
    • Shortest of nation’s top 50 overall prospects at 6’0″
  • Childhood Inspiration: Big brother Kelvin
  • Childhood team: Arkansas Hawks alongside Moses Moody, Ethan Henderson, Desi Sills, Isaiah Joe
  • High School Career:
    • Freshman: Episcopal Collegiate
    • Sophomore-Junior: Bryant
    • Senior: Oak Hill Academy (VA)

Davonte Davis

Devo | Feature Story

  • No. 104 Prospect in US, No. 15 Combo Guard
  • Notables
    • Co-state champion as senior
    • Former Oklahoma State commit
  • Childhood Inspiration: Growing up as a Razorback fan
  • High School Career: Jacksonville

Jaylin Williams

Player of the Year | Interview Feature

  • No. 88 Prospect in US, No. 14 Center
  • Notables:
  • Childhood Inspiration: Growing up as a Razorback fan
  • High School Career: Fort Smith Northside

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Hog Football Stats

Pig Trail Video

SEC B-BALL STANDINGS

SEC SCOREBOARD