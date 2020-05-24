Chronicling the Careers of 2020 Arkansas Basketball Signees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The pandemic has done the Razorbacks no favors: No SEC Basketball Tournament. No spring sports. No spring football.
Instead of dwelling on the past, look towards the future. Know the stories of incoming Hogs like never before.
In a half-hour series of mini-docs and features, Nick Walters documents the unique paths behind the Arkansas 2020 signing class: From growing up with a basketball in their hands to hooping at the Bud.
Moses Moody
It’s Time | Mini-Documentary
- No. 38 Prospect in US, No. 9 Shooting Guard
- Notables:
- State champion as freshman and sophomore (MVP)
- Star on nation’s top-ranked high school team as a senior
- Projected 2021 NBA Lottery pick
- Childhood inspiration: Big brother Myles
- Childhood team: AAU team Arkansas Hawks alongside KK Robinson
- High School Career
- Freshman: Little Rock Parkivew
- Sophomore: North Little Rock
- Junior-Senior: at Montverde Academy (FL)
KK Robinson
Get Ready | Mini-Documentary
- No. 37 Prospect in US, No. 11 Point Guard
- Notables:
- State champion as freshman (MVP)
- Star on one of nation’s top 30 high school teams as a senior
- Shortest of nation’s top 50 overall prospects at 6’0″
- Childhood Inspiration: Big brother Kelvin
- Childhood team: Arkansas Hawks alongside Moses Moody, Ethan Henderson, Desi Sills, Isaiah Joe
- High School Career:
- Freshman: Episcopal Collegiate
- Sophomore-Junior: Bryant
- Senior: Oak Hill Academy (VA)
Davonte Davis
Devo | Feature Story
- No. 104 Prospect in US, No. 15 Combo Guard
- Notables
- Co-state champion as senior
- Former Oklahoma State commit
- Childhood Inspiration: Growing up as a Razorback fan
- High School Career: Jacksonville
Jaylin Williams
Player of the Year | Interview Feature
- No. 88 Prospect in US, No. 14 Center
- Notables:
- State champion as junior (MVP)
- 2019-2020 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year
- Childhood Inspiration: Growing up as a Razorback fan
- High School Career: Fort Smith Northside