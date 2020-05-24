Chronicling the Careers of 2020 Arkansas Basketball Signees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The pandemic has done the Razorbacks no favors: No SEC Basketball Tournament. No spring sports. No spring football.

Instead of dwelling on the past, look towards the future. Know the stories of incoming Hogs like never before.

In a half-hour series of mini-docs and features, Nick Walters documents the unique paths behind the Arkansas 2020 signing class: From growing up with a basketball in their hands to hooping at the Bud.

Moses Moody

It’s Time | Mini-Documentary

No. 38 Prospect in US, No. 9 Shooting Guard

Notables: State champion as freshman and sophomore (MVP) Star on nation’s top-ranked high school team as a senior Projected 2021 NBA Lottery pick

Childhood inspiration: Big brother Myles

Childhood team: AAU team Arkansas Hawks alongside KK Robinson

High School Career Freshman: Little Rock Parkivew Sophomore: North Little Rock Junior-Senior: at Montverde Academy (FL)



KK Robinson

Get Ready | Mini-Documentary

No. 37 Prospect in US, No. 11 Point Guard

Notables: State champion as freshman (MVP) Star on one of nation’s top 30 high school teams as a senior Shortest of nation’s top 50 overall prospects at 6’0″

Childhood Inspiration: Big brother Kelvin

Childhood team: Arkansas Hawks alongside Moses Moody, Ethan Henderson, Desi Sills, Isaiah Joe

High School Career: Freshman: Episcopal Collegiate Sophomore-Junior: Bryant Senior: Oak Hill Academy (VA)



Davonte Davis

Devo | Feature Story

No. 104 Prospect in US, No. 15 Combo Guard

Notables Co-state champion as senior Former Oklahoma State commit

Childhood Inspiration: Growing up as a Razorback fan

High School Career: Jacksonville

Jaylin Williams

Player of the Year | Interview Feature