FAYETTEVILLE — The Chicago Cubs have drafted Arkansas center fielder Christian Franklin in Round 4 with the No. 123-overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Franklin is the second current Razorback to be drafted. Earlier Kevin Kopps went to San Diego.

Franklin saw action in 61 games this season including 60 starts. Franklin hit 13 home runs, knocked in 54 runs and batted .274. He stole 11 bases in 14 attempts.