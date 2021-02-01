Christian Franklin Isn’t Fazed by Any Additional Pressure This Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore outfielder Christian Franklin isn’t concerned with any additional pressure on him during the 2021 season.

Franklin started all 16 games for Arkansas last spring. He is set to be Arkansas’ center fielder this season and many feel a lot of expectations will be placed on him as “the guy.”

“I don’t really feel any pressure from it,” Franklin said. “Just being an older guy this year, just trying to mentor those younger guys and send them down the right path. But I’m just being my same old self. Going out working hard every single day, just always trying to get better and playing my game on the field.”

Franklin hit .381 last season with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and knocked in 11 runs in the 16 games. The season was obviously cut short due to COVID. Franklin was asked about Arkansas’ offense this season and the expectations for the team?

“I think this year our lineup’s going to be really strong,” Franklin said. “Coach (Nate) Thompson does a really good job of recruiting hitters. I think we’re going to have some young guys that contribute. We’ve got some guys returning, so we’re going to be really strong on that end.

“And then on the pitching side of things, we have a lot of power arms and a lot of velocity. I’m excited to see what those guys can do during the season as well.”

Franklin has been described by observers as someone having all the tools. He described his game.

“I think my defense and my speed are really strong tools, and also my ability to hit for power,” Franklin said. “I think the biggest things for me this year were working on my arm strength. I played a lot of long toss over the off-season. I got with Coach (Matt) Hobbs to work on trying to be more accurate with my throwing mechanics in the outfield. And then also the big thing for me this year is just going to be letting the ball come to me. Just being selectively aggressive. Being on top of my pitch, but also not going outside of the zone. If I can do all those things, then I think I’ll be a well-rounded player.”

Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn also talked about Franklin’s tools.

“He’s got a lot of tools so to speak,” Van Horn said. “They grade you professionally off of five tools. He’s right there. We feel like he’s going to have an outstanding season. I don’t feel like at this time he feels any pressure to go out and put up big numbers. He’s pretty level headed. If you watch him take batting practice now compared to last year and the year before, it just seems easy for him. His swing is really good and he continues to get better. He has power to all fields. He can hit a breaking ball over the new building in right field. He can pull the ball 425, 430 feet. He’s got a lot of talent and he’s a great person. I feel like he’s going to have a tremendous season.”

Kevin Kopps, one of Arkansas’ top pitchers, is certainly pleased to have Franklin in center field for the team.

“I love having him on defense,” Kopps said. “I think we have an elite middle for sure. I think Franklin specifically is going to have an excellent season for sure. Pitching to him, Franklin is pretty much on everything you throw. It’s hard to get him out.”

While Franklin is in center field, he talked about who will surround him in left and right field.

“I think (Braydon) Webb’s going to be in left field for sure, and then I think it’s going to be either (Cayden) Wallace or (Zack) Gregory out in right field,” Franklin said. “So we’ll see how it goes. I think during the season whoever is performing the best out there will stick.”

Wallace is a talented true freshman from Greenbrier. He is likely the future third baseman for Arkansas, but to get his bat in the lineup the Hogs are looking at him in the outfield with Jacob Nesbit currently holding down third base.

“He’s a super hard worker and he’s done a good job since we came back from the break getting a lot reps in the outfield,” Franklin said of Wallace. “He’s been working with me and the other outfielders and Coach Thompson pretty much since we got back. So he’s making big strides. He’s definitely a lot better outfielder than he was before the break. I think he out there maybe once during the World Series. Yeah, he’s making good strides out three. If he can get the defense down it’s going to be huge.”

Franklin and the Hogs will open the season on Feb. 19 and play three games in Arlington, Texas. They will face Texas Tech, Texas and TCU on consecutive days.

“I’m really excited,” Franklin said. “I’m just really happy we’re still able to play out there. Because we didn’t know for the longest time, especially with all the COVID situation going on.

“It’s going to be great being able to go out there and play against some good competition from the start. There are a lot of top 10 teams out there and so it’s going to be almost like playing in the College World Series for opening weekend.

“I’m excited. Starting today I think we’re going to be getting prepared. I’m not saying we didn’t take past years seriously during the fall, but I think Coach Van Horn really wants to get off to a hot start and we’re taking it super seriously right now so we’re prepared by the time we get to that stadium.”

Each of the three games in Arlington will begin at 7 p.m.

Franklin is second-team All-America.