Christian Franklin Available Off Bench Today Due to Illness, Replaced in Lineup By Braydon Webb

FAYETTEVILLE — A key member of the No. 1 Arkansas baseball team won’t start due to a non-Covid illness.

In 59 games, Franklin is hitting .281 with 13 home runs and 54 runs batted in. Franklin also has been credited with several run-saving catches in center field as well.

Braydon Webb replaces him in the lineup. Webb has played in 46 games with 24 starts. He’s hitting .181 with six home runs and has knocked in 15 runs. Webb also has a good glove in the field.

Webb will bat leadoff for the Hogs against North Carolina State. He will be followed, in order, by Matt Goodheart (RF), Cayden Wallace (LF), Brady Slavens (1B), Charlie Welch (DH), Robert Moore (2B), Cullen Smith (3B), Casey Opitz (C) and Jalen Battles (SS).

Patrick Wicklander (6-1, 2.17) will get the start against right-handed pitcher Reid Johnston (8-2, 390).

The game starts at 5 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.