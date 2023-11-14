BIRMINGHAM, AL. (KNWA/KFTA) – In claiming the program’s 28th SEC cross country team title, Arkansas men’s head coach Chris Bucknam received the 2023 SEC Cross Country Coach of the Year honor, which is the 30th SEC accolade overall in his 16th season with the Razorbacks.

This season marked the 11th SEC cross country title for Bucknam since an initial one in 2010. His collection also includes 11 SEC Indoor and eight SEC Outdoor team titles. Of the past 11 SEC Championships held across the three disciplines, Bucknam has guided the Razorbacks to 10 league titles.

One season after four league teams were separated by only six points in determining the 2022 SEC cross country team champion, Arkansas left little doubt as to the 2023 victor. The Razorbacks scored 38 points with five runners finishing among the top 15 with placings of 2-5-6-12-13.

Defending champion Alabama finished as runner-up with 57 points while Tennessee, who tied Arkansas for second in 2022, placed third with 59 points.

The Razorbacks are ranked No. 7 in the nation heading into the NCAA Championships on Saturday, November 18.